Dating in 2024 is as difficult as it is easy. Everything is near yet so far. You can find matches with a right swipe, but the right partner still feels miles away. The ratio between situationships and real relationships has reached a skewed disbalance, with the former defeating the latter in the duel of numbers.

The question is, can everything really be that bleak? Some might argue that dating in these times is easier as there are multiple apps where people also exclusively tell what is it that they are looking for in a relationship. With the dating scene changing with time, here are the trends that might rule 2024.

Val-core dating

We have always heard the phrase ‘opposites attract’. But this concept of val-core dating is diametrically opposite to this traditional view. This dating concept is based on shared values and core beliefs when it comes to choosing partners. Spending time with people who have grown up with similar values and principles is fruitful and more enjoyable. Topics like patriarchy, human rights, and political views now come up in the 'talking phase'. Speaking with news.com.au, Lucille McCart, Bumble’s APAC communications director said, “In Australia, 70 percent of singles on Bumble say that it is important for their partner to engage in human rights issues, and 66 per cent say it is important for their partner to engage in sustainability issues, pointing to two of the most prevalent social causes in Australian society today, human rights and the environment”.

NATO Dating

NATO stands for Not Attached To An Outcome. Meaning, the concept of dating here is about embracing the journey without fixating on the destination. Zero expectations, to be precise. According to a year-end trend report by Tinder, Gen-Z found themselves drawn towards this new approach. NATO dating allows the generation to approach dating in a laid-back manner and free themselves from all the unsaid expectations and the pressure of finding the one.

Timeline decline

For centuries, women have been told that they have a biological clock they have to abide by. The current generation is changing that. Even though traditional dating or romance is not yet out of the window, women prefer to take their time rather than follow deadlines for marriage and kids. Timeline decline allows the partners to decide their own timeline and how they want their relationships to pan out.

Soul snuggling

This Gen Z dating term is for those who are looking for soulful connections over physically intimate ones. An emotionally mature and close bond is a priority in couple who are opting for soul snuggling. While physical touch remains an important love language, soul snuggling encourages couple to connect on a deeper level before getting involved in other ways.