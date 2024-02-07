English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 00:03 IST

What is Healing Herb? Types, Benefits To Enrich Your Health

A healing herb is common for its medicinal plant from the wild which has intrinsic value that can help provide a perfect solution for your ill health.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healing herb
Healing herb | Image:nccih.nih.gov
A healing herb is popular for its medicinal plant from the wild or intentionally grown for its medicinal or curative value. A plant's leaves, bark, roots, seeds, stems, and/or flowers can be used to create herbal remedies. There are types of healing plants for which there is some evidence that can support their ability to either treat or relieve symptoms of certain health conditions, including:

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha comes from the Withania somnifera plant. It is also known as Indian ginseng and Indian winter cherry. The evergreen shrub is native to Africa and Asia and grows in some parts of the Middle East and India.

Image credits: nccih.nih.gov

Benefits
 

The versatile herb is common in Ayurvedic medicine to boost energy levels, decrease anxiety and stress, and reduce pain and inflammation. Ashwagandha is also used to improve male sexual health, as the herb can boost testosterone levels in males. The root of the woody plant is said to support erectile dysfunction, increase libido (sexual desire), and enhance sexual pleasure.

Chamomile

Chamomile is a flower native to Western Europe, India, and Asia. It now grows freely throughout the United States. There are two types of chamomile: German (which grows in the Midwest) and Roman (a perennial that smells like apples).

Image credits: nccih.nih.gov

Benefits of Chamomile

Chamomile,a popular herb, is used to aid in wound healing and reduce inflammation and swelling. Its proven effectiveness backs up the popularity of this herbal remedy. Chamomile is "likely safe" when used as a tea. Chamomile is a versatile herb. It is commonly used for its antioxidant, antimicrobial, antidepressant, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, and antidiarrheal effects. It is also beneficial for managing knee osteoarthritis, ulcerative colitis, premenstrual syndrome, and gastrointestinal disorders.

Garlic

Garlic is a perennial plant native to Central Asia that is grown for its flavorful bulbs. Garlic is valued both for cooking purposes and for its medicinal properties. Traditional medicinal uses include preventing infection, lowering blood pressure, treating tuberculosis, colic, liver disease, and intestinal worms, and reducing fevers. The compounds in garlic have antimicrobial, anticancer, and anti-inflammatory properties. Research shows garlic can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Image credits: Unsplash

Ginger

Ginger (Zingiber officinale) has a leafy stem and yellow-green flowers. Ginger belongs to the Zingiberaceae family. The versatile spice comes from the underground stem of the ginger plant and is added to foods and beverages worldwide. It is used to remedy common ailments such as nausea, pain, and vomiting and pregnancy-related nausea. Ginger may also help relieve chemotherapy-related nausea.

Gingko

Ginkgo is one of the top-selling herbal remedies in the United States. Ginkgo leaves are used to create extracts, capsules, and tablets.

Benefits of Gingko

Ginkgo can treat bronchitis, asthma, chronic fatigue, and tinnitus (ringing in the ears).Ginkgo has powerful brain-boosting properties.
 

Ginseng

Ginseng is a well-known herb with several health benefits associated with it. There are benefits to ginseng. The herb has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anticancer, antiobesity, and antiviral properties, making it a popular herb for medicinal use. Research shows that ginseng helps improve circulation, boosts immunity, and protects against certain types of cancer. The powerful herb has also been shown to reduce blood sugar levels and improve diabetes treatments.

Lavender

One of the most popular herbs in the world, lavender (Lavandula) is a pleasant-smelling evergreen shrub that grows in low mounds and is native to the Mediterranean.

Benefits

Evidence suggests that lavender promotes sleep, improves memory, relieves pain, and uplifts mood. In animal and human studies, lavender has been proven to have anticonvulsant, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial activities.

 

In case these herbal medicines are allergic for your body, take a proper consultation from physician.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 00:03 IST

