Even after a couple years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many workplaces are grappling with the challenge of enticing employees back to the office after months of remote work. Enter the trend of office peacocking, a strategic approach adopted by employers to create enticing and attractive office environments that tempt employees to return to the workplace. But what exactly is office peacocking, and how does it influence the modern workplace?

Defining office peacocking

Office peacocking refers to the practice of enhancing the physical workspace with trendy design elements, amenities, and perks to create a visually appealing and desirable environment for employees. From stylish furnishings and state-of-the-art technology to amenities like gourmet coffee bars, fitness centers, and recreational spaces, office peacocking aims to create an environment that encourages productivity, collaboration, and employee satisfaction.

Office peacocking involves good interior | Image: Unsplash

The evolution of workplace culture

As remote work became the norm during the pandemic, many employees grew accustomed to the flexibility and convenience of working from home. However, as organizations begin to transition back to in-person work, employers are faced with the challenge of re-engaging employees and reinvigorating the workplace environment. According to date by Owl Labs, as many as 62% employees will make sacrifices to achieve flexibility in where they work, as they would take a pay cut of 10% or more to remain hybrid. in such dire situations, office peacocking represents a shift in workplace culture, with employers recognising the importance of creating spaces that not only accommodate employees' needs but also inspire creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

What are the key elements of office peacocking?

Office peacocking includes a range of design elements and amenities aimed at creating a welcoming and appealing workplace environment. Some key elements may include

Sleek and contemporary furnishings, open floor plans, and abundant natural light contribute to a modern and inviting workspace.

State-of-the-art technology, including smart office solutions, high-speed internet connectivity, and video conferencing capabilities, supports productivity and collaboration.

On-site amenities such as gourmet cafes, fitness centers, wellness rooms, and recreational areas enhance employee well-being and satisfaction.

Flexible work arrangements, including hot-desking, co-working spaces, and designated collaboration zones, accommodate diverse work styles and preferences.

Employee engagement initiatives, team-building activities, and social events inculcate a sense of community and belonging among employees.

The trend involves making the workplace enticing | Image: Unsplash

Does the trend have any impact on employee engagement?

Office peacocking can have a significant impact on employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention. By creating a vibrant and inspiring workplace environment, employers can attract top talent, boost morale, and cultivate a positive company culture. Additionally, a well-designed and amenity-rich workspace can promote collaboration, creativity, and innovation, driving business success and growth.

Do employees contribute to office peacocking?

If the workplace offers a good, peaceful environment, it is noticeable that employees too try to give back and be at their best behaviour. From the quality of work, to meeting deadlines and from remarkable presentations to dressing up tidily for work, office peacocking has several elements purely perpetuated by the employees.