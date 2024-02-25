Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

What Is Paperclipping? All You Need To Know About This New Dating Trend

Paperclipping is a term which is used to describe a person who is lurking in your life after you have broken off a relationship or stopped talking.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Paperclipping? All You Need To Know About This New Dating Trend
What Is Paperclipping? All You Need To Know About This New Dating Trend | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With new dating trends emerging everyday, it becomes difficult to keep a tab. Another dating trend which has got people talking is the paperclipping approach. Not so much in the positive light, paperclipping trend is more about those who are having a hard time moving on. Deemed as one of the most annoying dating trends, let’s find out what it is all about. 

What is the paperclipping dating trend?

Paperclipping is a term which is used to describe a person who is lurking in your life after you have broken off a relationship or stopped talking. Meaning, keeping someone in your life without having to have any meaningful relationship with them. For instance, if your ex is still sending you memes on social media, or liking your old pictures, then you know what is happening.  

The term “paperclipping” has become popular recently. However, it first emerged in the early 2000s by dating coach Evan Marc Katz. 

File photo of a date | Image: Unsplash 

Why do people paperclip?

Carla Marie Manly, a clinical psychologist based in California, spoke to NBC about the dating trend. On being asked about why this happens, she said, “Paperclipping is generally a sign that the individual is emotionally immature and unable to engage in a meaningful relationship.” She further added, “ a person might paperclip due to unconscious fears of being abandoned or rejected. As a result, the paper-clipping person 'disappears' before things get meaningful — and then reappears in order to feel validated and important." The kicker? "Such a person never stays long enough to experience actual connection due to the underlying fears and low sense of self-worth.”

More dating trends

Earlier, another dating trend emerged called NATO. It stands for Not Attached To An Outcome. Meaning, the concept of dating here is about embracing the journey without fixating on the destination. Zero expectations, to sum it all up.

According to a year end trend report by Tinder, Gen-Z found themselves drawn towards this new approach. NATO dating allows the generation to approach dating in a laid back manner and free themselves from all the unsaid expectations and the pressure of finding the one.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

