Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 23:59 IST

What Is Sorghum? Ways It Can Benefit Your Health

Sorghum, a cereal grain belonging to the grass family, comes in two food-grade varieties: milo and sweet has various uses and health benefits for your health.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sorghum
Sorghum | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sorghum, a cereal grain belonging to the grass family, comes in two food-grade varieties: milo and sweet. Milo yields edible seeds, while sweet sorghum is utilised in producing a molasses-like sweetener. Often interchangeable with grains such as quinoa or rice, sorghum, also known as milo, can be prepared through various methods like stovetop, slow cooker, rice maker, or oven, lending a hearty, nutty flavour to dishes. Interestingly, these sorghums can be utilised for various purposes. 

Here are the uses of Sorghum

Food

Sorghum is a staple food crop in many parts of the world. It is used in brewing and a range of gluten-free products. Sorghum is also used as pet feed for dogs and fish.

Advertisement

Biofuels

Sorghum is used as as an energy source for animal feed or biofuels. The stalks of the sorghum plant, known as straw, are used as feed for livestock, as a material for papermaking, and as a raw material for the production of biofuels.

Advertisement

Industrial by-products

Sorghum can be used as an Industrial by-products feed, biofertilizer, fiber, and energy.

Advertisement

Alcoholic beverages

Sorghum is used  in the production of alcoholic beverages
 

Advertisement

Health benefits of Sorghum to include it in your diet

May inhibit cancer tumor growth

Sorghum extracts high in phenols can inhibit cancer cell growth through specific mechanisms. A study found that phenolic extracts from various sorghum accessions effectively inhibited HepG2 or Caco-2 cancer cell growth

May protect against diabetes and insulin resistence

Sorghum may protect against diabetes and insulin resistance. Sorghum is rich in phytochemicals that may help reduce  the cholesterol and glucose. Scientific evidence also shows that that sorghum extracts have hypoglycemic activity in diabetic rats.

 

Safe for people with celiac  disease

Sorghum is generally considered safe for people with celiac disease, primarily because of its relationship to maize. Sorghum is gluten-free and contains more protein, iron, and other vitamins and minerals than quinoa. It also  helps keep a balance blood sugar.

Advertisement

Mays help manage cholestrol

Sorghum may help manage cholesterol. In hamsters, sorghum lipids reduced cholesterol by 18–69%, while "good" (HDL) cholesterol was unaffected.

Advertisement

 


May Improve digestive health

A cup of sorghum grains contains almost 13 grams of dietary fiber, meaning that your digestive tract can keep your food movement along smoothly, preventing cramping, bloating, constipation, stomach aches, excess gas, and diarrhea.
 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World12 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  3. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement