Sorghum, a cereal grain belonging to the grass family, comes in two food-grade varieties: milo and sweet. Milo yields edible seeds, while sweet sorghum is utilised in producing a molasses-like sweetener. Often interchangeable with grains such as quinoa or rice, sorghum, also known as milo, can be prepared through various methods like stovetop, slow cooker, rice maker, or oven, lending a hearty, nutty flavour to dishes. Interestingly, these sorghums can be utilised for various purposes.

Here are the uses of Sorghum

Food

Sorghum is a staple food crop in many parts of the world. It is used in brewing and a range of gluten-free products. Sorghum is also used as pet feed for dogs and fish.

Biofuels

Sorghum is used as as an energy source for animal feed or biofuels. The stalks of the sorghum plant, known as straw, are used as feed for livestock, as a material for papermaking, and as a raw material for the production of biofuels.

Industrial by-products

Sorghum can be used as an Industrial by-products feed, biofertilizer, fiber, and energy.

Alcoholic beverages

Sorghum is used in the production of alcoholic beverages



Health benefits of Sorghum to include it in your diet

May inhibit cancer tumor growth

Sorghum extracts high in phenols can inhibit cancer cell growth through specific mechanisms. A study found that phenolic extracts from various sorghum accessions effectively inhibited HepG2 or Caco-2 cancer cell growth

May protect against diabetes and insulin resistence

Sorghum may protect against diabetes and insulin resistance. Sorghum is rich in phytochemicals that may help reduce the cholesterol and glucose. Scientific evidence also shows that that sorghum extracts have hypoglycemic activity in diabetic rats.

Safe for people with celiac disease

Sorghum is generally considered safe for people with celiac disease, primarily because of its relationship to maize. Sorghum is gluten-free and contains more protein, iron, and other vitamins and minerals than quinoa. It also helps keep a balance blood sugar.

Mays help manage cholestrol

Sorghum may help manage cholesterol. In hamsters, sorghum lipids reduced cholesterol by 18–69%, while "good" (HDL) cholesterol was unaffected.

May Improve digestive health

A cup of sorghum grains contains almost 13 grams of dietary fiber, meaning that your digestive tract can keep your food movement along smoothly, preventing cramping, bloating, constipation, stomach aches, excess gas, and diarrhea.

