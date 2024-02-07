English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Winter Warmth: Tips To Keep Your Feet And Palms Cosy

Do you have cold feet and palms even when your entire body is warm? Here are effective tips to keep your feet and palms warm during the winter months.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tips to keep your feet and palms warm
Tips to keep your feet and palms warm | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As winter sets in, the chill can be particularly harsh on extremities like your feet and palms. Your entire body might be wrapped in the cosiest blanket and the warmest jacket, but your feet and palm are still stone cold. Cold hands and feet not only feel uncomfortable but can also affect your overall well-being. Here are effective tips to keep your feet and palms warm during the winter months.

Layering is important

Start with the basics by layering your clothing. Wear thermal socks and gloves as your first layer to provide insulation. Follow up with thicker socks and gloves for added warmth.

Keep your feet warm | Image: Unsplash

Choose the right footwear

Opt for insulated and waterproof footwear to protect your feet from the cold and dampness. Consider wearing boots with proper insulation and a snug fit to retain warmth.

Invest in quality gloves and socks

Choose gloves and socks made from materials designed for warmth. Wool and thermal materials are excellent choices as they provide insulation and effectively retain heat.

Keep your feet dry

Moisture is a significant contributor to cold feet. Ensure your feet stay dry by wearing moisture-wicking socks and avoiding damp shoes. Consider using foot powder to keep your feet dry throughout the day.

Hand and foot warmers

Utilise hand and foot warmers for instant heat. These disposable warmers can be inserted into your gloves and boots, providing a comforting warmth that lasts for hours. Keep a few handy for extra chilly days.

Hand and foot warmers | Image: Unsplash

Regular movement

Keep your blood circulating by regular physical movement. Wiggle your toes and fingers, rotate your wrists and ankles, and perform simple stretches to promote circulation and warmth.

Warm water soaks

Treat yourself to warm water soaks for your hands and feet. Soaking them in warm water helps increase blood flow and provides temporary relief from the cold. Ensure the water is not too hot to avoid discomfort or burns.

Thermal accessories and insulated insoles

Wind can significantly enhance the cold sensation. Use windproof and thermal accessories such as gloves and socks to protect your hands and feet from the biting wind. Upgrade your footwear with insulated insoles. These insoles provide an extra layer of warmth and comfort, making a significant difference in how your feet feel in cold weather.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement