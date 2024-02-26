Advertisement

International Women’s Day 2024 will be celebrated on March 8. The day is observed every year to honour the social, political and financial achievements of women across the globe. On the day, plan the perfect hang-out with your girlfriends to celebrate the unique bond of sisterhood.

Exchange gifts

Representative Image | Image: Unsplash

One of the ways to show your love and affection towards your girlfriends is by buying gifts. Be it a small item of utility or a product from their wishlist, shower your gal pals with gifts to make their day happy. While there is no need for a special day to pamper your bestie, special occasions do ask for a special celebration.

Picnic time

Representative Image | Image: Unsplash

Spend quality time with your girlfriends outdoors by organising a picnic. Ditch the closed space of malls and eateries and step out to soak in the sun and make the most of nature. You can pool in picnic snacks and party drinks to make the most of the day. The greenery in the daylight also serves as the perfect picturesque background.

Plan a girl's night out (or in)

If brunch isn't your style, plan a girls' night out (or in) instead. You could go dancing, see a movie, have a spa night, or simply enjoy each other's company with a cosy night filled with movies, snacks, and shared memories.

Write love letters to each other

Take some time during your Galentine's celebration to write heartfelt letters to each other expressing what you love and appreciate about one another. These letters can serve as beautiful keepsakes and reminders of the bond you share.

Karaoke night

Representative Image | Image: Unsplash

Music bonds people like nothing else. Take time out to refresh memories by grooving to old songs at a Karaoke station. Flaunt your melodious voice or take pride in your bathroom singing, because with friends around there are no inhibitions.

Spa-day

Pamper yourself and your besties on International Women’s Day. Book a salon or spa appointment in advance and spend quality time together while taking a self-care day.