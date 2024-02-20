English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 08:10 IST

World Day Of Social Justice 2024: Date, History, Significance, Importance

The World Day of Social Justice calls on individuals, governments, and organisations to take concrete actions to build a more inclusive society.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
World Day Of Social Justice
World Day Of Social Justice | Image:Freepik
  • 2 min read
The World Day of Social Justice is observed annually on February 20th to raise awareness about social justice issues and promote efforts to tackle inequality, poverty, and discrimination worldwide.

Date and history

Representative image of World Day Of Social Justice | Unsplash

On 26 November 2007, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared that starting from the sixty-third session of the General Assembly, 20 February will be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice. The resolution recognised the need to promote social justice as a fundamental principle for achieving peace and prosperity within and among nations. Since then, the day has been observed annually to reaffirm the commitment to social justice and address the challenges of poverty, unemployment, and social exclusion.

Significance and importance

  • The World Day of Social Justice holds significant importance in the global effort to create a more equitable and inclusive world. Here are some key reasons why this day matters.
  • The day raises awareness about social justice issues such as poverty, inequality, discrimination, and human rights violations. By highlighting these issues, it encourages individuals, communities, and governments to take action to address them.
Representative image of World Day Of Social Justice | Unsplash
  • Social justice is about ensuring that all individuals have equal access to resources, opportunities, and rights, regardless of their background or circumstances. By promoting social justice, we strive to create a society where everyone can live with dignity and respect.
  • Social justice advocates for the fair distribution of wealth, resources, and opportunities to address systemic injustices and disparities. It calls for policies and actions that dismantle barriers to equality and promote inclusion for marginalized groups.
  • The World Day of Social Justice promotes solidarity and cooperation among individuals, communities, and nations to address common challenges. It emphasizes the importance of working together to build a more just and sustainable world for future generations.
  • Social justice is integral to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all. By prioritising social justice, we can create a more sustainable and equitable future for everyone.
Published February 20th, 2024 at 08:10 IST

