World's Happiest Countries Revealed: Finland Bags The Top Spot, Know India's Ranking

The World Happiness Index is finally here. According to the rankings of 2024, Finland has once again been deemed as the world's happiest country. This is the seventh time Finland has taken the top spot. Following Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden, which are at the second, third and fourth spots respectively.

File photo of Finland | Image: Unsplash

World’s happiest countries revealed

India was ranked 126th out of 143 nations in the global happiness index. The top 10 countries in the list are:

Finland Denmark Iceland Sweden Israel Netherlands Norway Luxembourg Switzerland Australia

India has maintained its position at the 126th rank. In 2023, India had the same rank at 126, which was an improvement from the 2022 rankings. In the year 2022, India ranked 136th. For 2024, India ranked just behind Madagascar, Togo, Jordan, Myanmar and Cambodia.

World's unhappiest countries

According to the list, Sierra Leone and Lebanon have received the lowest rankings. Meanwhile, Afghanistan has been ranked at 143, making it the world's unhappiest place.

File photo of Afghanistan | Image: Unsplash

More about World Happiness Report 2024

The World Happiness Report 2024 comes as a partnership of Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and the WHR's Editorial Board. As per the report, older age is associated with higher life satisfaction in India, "refuting some claims that the positive association between age and life satisfaction only exists in high-income nations." On average, older men in India are more satisfied with life than older women "but when taking all other measures into account, older women report higher life satisfaction than their male counterparts," it said.

"India's older population is the second largest worldwide, with 140 million Indians aged 60 and over, second only to its 250 million Chinese counterparts. Additionally, the average growth rate for Indians aged 60 and above is three times higher than the overall population growth rate of the country," the report further claimed.