Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 09:45 IST

World Water Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme For This Year

World Water Day was first proposed at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
World Water Day 2024
World Water Day 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
World Water Day, observed annually on March 22nd, serves as a global reminder of the importance of freshwater and the need for sustainable water management practices. This significant day raises awareness about water-related issues and encourages action to ensure access to clean and safe water for all. Let's take a deep dive into the history and significance of World Water Day and know what the theme is this year.

History of World Water Day 2024

World Water Day was first proposed at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly designated March 22nd as World Water Day to highlight the importance of freshwater and advocate for the sustainable management of water resources. Since then, World Water Day has been observed annually, with each year focusing on a specific theme related to water conservation and sustainability.

 

World Water Day | Image: Unsplash

 

Significance of World Water Day 2024

The significance of World Water Day lies in its ability to draw attention to the global water crisis and promote action to address pressing water-related challenges. With billions of people around the world lacking access to clean and safe water, and many regions facing water scarcity and pollution, World Water Day serves as a call to action for governments, organisations, and individuals to prioritise water conservation and management efforts.

World Water Day holds particular significance as the world continues to grapple with the impacts of climate change, population growth, urbanisation, and industrialisation on water resources.

World Water Day | Image: Unsplash

 

The theme of World Water Day 2024

This year, the theme for the day is ‘Water for Peace’. According to the United Nations, “When we cooperate on water, we create a positive ripple effect – fostering harmony, generating prosperity, and building resilience to shared challenges. We must act upon the realisation that water is not only a resource to be used and competed over – it is a human right, intrinsic to every aspect of life. This World Water Day, we all need to unite around water and use water for peace, laying the foundations of a more stable and prosperous tomorrow.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 09:45 IST

