Afternoon Lottery Sambad Result 24.06.2022: Assam Lottery Results Today 5 Pm

Alongside the world-famous tea plantations, rich wildlife, and silk production, the north-eastern state of India, Assam is also famous for its lotteries. These lotteries can be a great way for people to try their luck and win huge loads of cash prizes. Lotteries have been booming in the country lately, but it is pertinent to mention that several illegal lotteries that exist online and offline. There was a time when lotteries were banned in India, but the Supreme Court of India has now given permission to 13 states for conducting legal lotteries.

Assam is one of the states where lotteries are legal, and they are managed by the state government. The 12 other states that conduct legal lotteries are Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Having said that, the Assam lottery have three results that come out daily. The Assam Future Lottery results are announced at 12 PM, the Assam Singam Lottery results at 5 PM and the Assam Kuil Lottery at 8 PM.

The Assam lottery takes place at PWD-IB Complex, Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370. The results for the 'Singam Green Lottery' is announced at 5 PM on the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The first prize for the Singam Lottery will be INR 10 lakh, while details about various other prizes and categories are given below. It is pertinent to mention that the price of the lottery ticket is INR 6.

ASSAM SINGAM LOTTERY RESULTS – 5 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 15 Lakhs (one person)

2nd Prize – ₹ 20,000 (ten people)

3rd Prize – ₹ 2,000 (ten people)

4th Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)

5th Prize – ₹ 250 (ten people)

ASSAM FUTURE LOTTERY – 12 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs (one person)

2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000 (ten people)

3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)

4th Prize – ₹ 500 (ten people)

5th Prize – ₹ 200 (ten people)

ASSAM KUIL LOTTERY – 8 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs

2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000

3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000

4th Prize – ₹ 500

5th Prize – ₹ 200

The Assam Lottery is organized and regulated by the state-recognized authority, 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The ‘Claim Forms’ can be derived from the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The details must be filled in capital letters. The winner may also need to attach a valid photo ID with this form. The forms need to be submitted within 30 days of the declaration of the results.