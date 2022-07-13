Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For July 13, 2022; Check Winning Numbers

Lotto 6/49 is one of the most popular lotteries in Canada. This lottery is one of the three national lottery games. The lottery game takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. The last lottery took place on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The draw closes at 10:30 p.m. EST. The winning numbers of Lotto 6/49 are drawn by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation every Wednesday and Saturday, while it is executed with a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine.

Lotto 6/49 Canada lottery winning numbers and results for July 13, 2022 will be updated once they are out.

Lotto 6/49 Canada lottery winning numbers and results for Saturday, July 9, 2022

8,12,21,33,34,45

23 (Bonus)

How to play Lotto 6/49 Canada lottery?

Choose up to 10 Selections using the drop-down.

Select the Quick Pick button.

Add up to 10 Extras using the drop-down.

Select the number of draws you wish to purchase. You may purchase for a single draw or for multiple draws.

Select the Purchase button to confirm and you'll see your tickets with numbers.

Checking Lotto 6/49 Results

Any lottery ticket you purchase on PlayNow is saved in your account. Any winning lottery ticket purchased on PlayNow will result in the winning amount being deposited to your PlayNow account. Visit the My Tickets page at any time to view the tickets you've purchased and to see if you've won!

About Lotto 6/49

The Lotto 6/49 jackpot starts at $5 million and continues to grow. Each Lotto 6/49 draw has a second draw with a GUARANTEED $1 Million Prize. You are automatically entered in the GUARANTEED $1 Million Prize draw when you purchase a Lotto 6/49 ticket. The winning Selection is drawn at random from all the GUARANTEED Prize Draw Selections issued for that draw. If your 10-digit Selection matches exactly then you are our next millionaire!

For each $3 play, you will receive six numbers from 1 to 49. With Lotto 6/49 you can Choose Numbers or for an easier way to play try Quick Pick. You can choose to add a BC/49 ticket to your purchase and play the same numbers. To bundle Lotto 6/49 with other favourite lottery games, try a Quick Pick Package.

Players receive a Free Play when they match 2/6 numbers on their Lotto 6/49 Selection. If you win a Free Play on PlayNow.com it will automatically be redeemed as a ticket for the next draw.