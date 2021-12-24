Last Updated:

Lotto Max Canada Lottery Results For December 24, 2021: Check Winning Numbers

Lotto Max is one of the three national lottery games in Canada. Here are the winning results and numbers for Tuesday, December 24, 2021.

Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers

Lotto Max is one of the three national lottery games in Canada. This lottery is pretty popular among different age cohorts. The Lotto Max Canada lottery is conducted by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation. It is held every Tuesday and Friday.

Lotto Max Canada Lottery winning numbers for December 24, 2021

Lotto Max Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced at 10 p.m. EST today. Check for the final results in some time. The prize for this Lotto Max Lottery is estimated to be $18 million CAD.

Lotto Max Lottery Previous Winning numbers

The last Lotto Max lottery took place on Friday, Dec 21, 2021. The timing for this lottery was also 10 p.m. EST. The winning numbers for this lottery were 13,23, 26,27, 28, 38, 47 and the bonus number was 36 along with these winning numbers. The jackpot prize for this lottery was $60,000,000.00 million CAD. 

How to play the Lotto Max Canada lottery game?

  • As mentioned earlier, the Lotto Max Canada lottery takes place every Tuesday and Friday.
  • The lottery is pretty easy to play. Each ticket or each play will cost a player $5.
  • This play or ticket will consist of three sets of numbers. These sets consist of numbers from 1 to 50.
  • You can either select the first seven numbers or you can let the computer select them for you through Quick Pick.
  • You can select the first seven numbers in set 1 or get it generated by Quick Pick. But the remaining two sets of numbers will be auto-generated.
  • There is also an option for group play. The Group plays in the lottery can be played within family, friends, and co-workers together.

Facts about Lotto Max Canada

The Lotto Max Canada actually replaced the Lotto Super 7 with its first draw on September 25, 2009. A larger jackpot cap was introduced in May 2019 and since then, there have been jackpot wins of up to $70 million CAD. The odds of a jackpot win are 1 in 33,294,800 (1 in 33 Million, approximately.)

