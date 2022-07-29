Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Nirmal NR-274 Results Today July 29, 2022,1st Prize Rs 70 Lakh

On Friday, the Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala NIRMAL NR-276 Lottery results. The lucky draw for the Kerala NIRMAL NR-276 Lottery results is out on July 29, 2022. The state lottery department will reveal the results for Kerala NIRMAL NR-276 Lottery Tickets on the official website of the Kerala Lotteries at www.keralalotteries.com. The results will be out at 2 pm today. Each ticket is priced at Rs 250.

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery

Those who had bought the tickets for Kerala NIRMAL NR 276 can visit the official Kerala Lotteries website to see if their luck has been favoured. The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will win a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 70 lakh and the third prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners for this lucky draw will win Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000. The sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners are entitled to Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, and Rs 500, respectively. Consolation prize is worth Rs 1,00,000.

Kerala NIRMAL NR-276 Lottery - Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

Image: Unsplash