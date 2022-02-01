Last Updated:

Kerala Lottery Result For 01.02.2022: Check Winning Numbers For Sthreesakthi SS-297

Sthreesakthi SS-297 Kerala lottery results for February 1 are out. Check out the Kerala lottery Sthreesakthi SS-295 lottery result winners list for today.

kerala lottery

Every Tuesday, the government of Kerala declares the ‘SthreeSakthi SS-295’ Kerala Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results will be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that get to host legal lotteries. The ‘SthreeSakthi SS-295' lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that gets updated every Tuesday. The results will be announced soon.

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery 

There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery are quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹75 lakhs. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹5,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner gets ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery gets to take come ₹200.

Kerala SthreeSakthi SS-297 Lottery Results for Today February 1, 2022

1st Prize - Rs 75,00,000/-

  • SU-155009

2nd Prize - Rs. 10,00000/-

  • SO-348184

3rd Prize - Rs. 5000/-

  • 0520, 0393, 0853, 0875, 1543, 2197, 4124, 4236, 4547, 7469, 8206, 8426, 8966, 9034, 9533, 9627, 9737, 9788

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8000/-

  • SN-155009
  • SO-155009
  • SP-155009
  • SR-155009
  • SS-155009
  • ST-155009
  • SV-155009
  • SW-155009
  • SX-155009
  • SY-155009
  • SZ-155009

Kerala KARUNYA Lottery Results for Today (February 1, 2022)

The Kerala lottery result Results will be out today by 3 pm.

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

  • POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

  • WIN-WIN (W-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

  • Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

  • Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

  • Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

  • NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery 

  • Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹80 lakhs.

Things to remember

The ‘SthreeSakthi SS-295' Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

