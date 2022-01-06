Last Updated:

Kerala Lottery Result For 06.01.2022: Karunya Plus KN 402 Winning Numbers List

Karunya Plus KN-402 Kerala lottery results for 06.01.2022 are out. Check out the Kerala lottery result list for today. Karunya Plus lottery prize is Rs. 70 lakh

Written By
Aditi Rathi
kerala lottery

Image: Unsplash


There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery is quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹70 lakhs. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner gets ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and the seventh prize winner of the lottery gets to take come ₹100.

KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery Result for Today, December 30

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

  • POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

  • WIN-WIN (W-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

  • Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

  • Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

  • Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

  • NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery 

  • Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage.

The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

Image: Unsplash

READ | Lottery Sambad result 05.01.2022: Sikkim State Lottery Dear FAITHFUL Morning results
READ | UK49s Lunchtime Lottery Numbers For January 05, 2022; Check Winning Results
READ | Manipur Lottery results today 06.01.2022: Singam ECHIUM Day Lottery results live
READ | Lottery Sambad Result 06.01.2022: Nagaland State Lottery Dear FALCON Evening
READ | Kerala Lottery Result for 30.12.2021: Karunya Plus KN 401 Winning Numbers List
Tags: kerala lottery, kerala lottery result, lottery result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND