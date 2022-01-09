Last Updated:

Kerala Lottery Result For 09.01.2022: Karunya Plus KN 402 Winning Numbers List

Karunya Plus KN-402 Kerala lottery results for 09.01.2022 are out. Check out the Kerala lottery result list for today. Karunya Plus lottery prize is Rs. 70 lakh

Written By
Sneha Biswas
kerala lottery

Image: Unsplash


There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery is quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹70 lakhs. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner gets ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and the seventh prize winner of the lottery gets to take come ₹100.

KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery Result for Today, January 9

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

READ | Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-531 Results Today January 5, 2022, First Prize Rs 70 Lakh

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

READ | Kerala Lottery Result for 06.01.2022: Karunya Plus KN 402 Winning Numbers List

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

READ | Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-257 results today January 7, 2022, first prize Rs 60 lakh

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

READ | Kerala Lottery Result For 08.01.2022: Check Winning Numbers For Karunya KR-529

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery 

Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage.

The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

Image: Unsplash

Tags: kerala lottery, kerala lottery result, lottery result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND