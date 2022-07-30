Lottery Sambad Result 30.07.2022: West Bengal State Lottery Dear BANGASREE DAMODAR

West Bengal Sambad Lottery is a daily affair. One of the lucky purchasers of the ticket takes home a big amount as the prize money. The West Bengal Lottery ‘Dear Bangashree Damodar’ is a government-recognised West Bengal state lottery system in the north-eastern state of India. West Bengal is one of the thirteen Indian states which allows legal state lotteries. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Kerala, Punjab, and Sikkim are other states apart from West Bengal, where state lottery is legal.

Prize Money to be won in Bengal Lottery

Every Friday, the Dear Bangashree Damodar lottery is conducted in West Bengal. The highest prize won in Sambad Friday lottery is ₹.26 lakhs. The second prize is ₹.9000. The third prize is ₹.500, and the fourth prize is ₹.250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there is also a consolation prize of ₹1000.

West Bengal state lottery result today

Results of the West Bengal State Lottery ‘Dear Bangashree Damodar’ are announced every Friday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery systems have their official site where the results are declared. You can check out the result on this link. The results are declared on a random selection basis.

Names of the Weekly West Bengal Sambad Lotteries

Monday: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Tuesday: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Thursday: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangashree Ichamati

Friday: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangashree Damodar

Saturday: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Sunday: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

If your lottery ticket matches the winning number, then you will have to be present before the West Bengal Gazette office for claiming the prize. The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal state lottery result day. The number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. Post the complete process; one can take the winning amount home. The office for the lottery and processing is located in West Bengal State Lotteries Department. Post verification, the amount will be received after the deduction of taxes.