Last Updated:

Manipur Lottery Results Today 01.07.2022: SINGAM NEMESIA Evening Lottery Results Live

Manipur lottery results today for 01.07.2022 are out now. Get Manipur Singam Nemesia Evening lottery results and winning numbers for July 1 here.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
manipur lottery

IMAGE: manipur lottery


Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the 13 states where lotteries are legal. Manipur Singam Nemesia Evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. The ticket face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 27 lakh. The second prize is ₹ 5,000. The third prize is ₹ 1000, the 4th prize is ₹ 700, the 5th prize of ₹ 500 whereas a consolation prize of ₹ 10,000 is also given to lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers.

Manipur Singam Nemesia Evening Lottery Results For Today – July 01, 2022

The results of the Singam Nemesia Evening lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Manipur Singam Nemesia Evening lottery timings and updates

The Singam Nemesia Evening lottery result is announced at 7:00 pm and can be checked on the official website. Manipur also conducts a morning and day lottery at 11:00 am and 03:00 pm respectively. The 03:00 pm day lottery is commonly known as Manipur Singham Vinca Day lottery whereas the 11:00 am lottery is known as the Singam Tagetes Morning lottery. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakh. The winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal to receive the winning amount.

READ | Manipur Lottery Results Today 27.05.2022: SINGAM NEMESIA Evening Lottery Results Live

Manipur Singam Nemesia Evening Lottery results out today

The lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur - 462004. Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer. To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form offline mode before submitting it to the Director of Manipur Lottery.

READ | Manipur Lottery Results Today 24.06.2022: SINGAM NEMESIA Evening Lottery Results Live

According to the official website, the winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public. Prize money will be paid in the form of a cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant's account after deducting the necessary charges. The results of the Singam Nemesia Evening lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

READ | Manipur Lottery Results Today 30.06.2022: Singam GERBERA Morning Lottery Results Live
READ | Manipur Lottery Results Today 30.06.2022: Singam URSINIA Evening Lottery Results Live
Tags: manipur lottery, manipur lottery result, lottery result
First Published:
COMMENT