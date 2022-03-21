Lottery Sambad Result 21.03.2022: Sikkim State Lottery Dear LOVING Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Loving Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Monday. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹50 lakh. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500, the 4th prize is ₹250, and the 5th prize of ₹120, and are given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize worth ₹1,000.

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Results March 21

The Sikkim Lottery's latest result for today will be updated at 11:55 a.m. on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – 'Dear Loving Morning' – It is conducted every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Sincere Morning’ – It is conducted every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Faithful Morning’ – It is conducted every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Kind Morning’ – It is conducted every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Tender Morning’ – It is conducted every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Gentle Morning’ – It is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Affectionate Morning’ – It is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

The prize structure of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad

The cost of one ticket is ₹6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹50 lakh. The second prize holder can claim ₹9,000, the third prize holder can claim ₹500, while the 4th prize holder can claim ₹250. There is the 5th prize as well, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹120. There is also a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple participants. The Sikkim Lottery's latest result for today will be updated at 11:55 a.m. on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.