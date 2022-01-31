Last Updated:

Lottery Sambad Result 31.01.2022: Sikkim State Lottery Dear LOVING Morning Results

Lottery Sambad Results for 31.01.2022 are out. Watch Sikkim State Lottery Dear Loving Morning live results and updates with winning numbers list.

Written By
Digital Desk
lottery sambad

lottery sambad


Sikkim’s 'Dear Loving Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Monday. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹50 lakh. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500, the 4th prize is ₹250, and the 5th prize of ₹120, and are given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize worth ₹1,000.

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Results January 31

The Sikkim Lottery's latest result for today will be updated at 11:55 a.m. on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – 'Dear Loving Morning' – It is conducted every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

READ | Lottery Sambad result 30.01.2022: Sikkim State Lottery Dear GENTLE Morning results

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Sincere Morning’ – It is conducted every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

READ | Lottery Sambad result 30.01.2022: West Bengal State Lottery Dear BANGASREE ICHAMATI

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Faithful Morning’ – It is conducted every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

READ | Manipur Lottery results today 30.01.2022: SINGAM FLUMEIA Evening Lottery results live

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Kind Morning’ – It is conducted every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

READ | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad results | Dear JUPITER | January 30 | 4 PM

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Tender Morning’ – It is conducted every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

READ | United States: $426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Gentle Morning’ – It is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Affectionate Morning’ – It is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹50 lakh.

The prize structure of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad

The cost of one ticket is ₹6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹50 lakh. The second prize holder can claim ₹9,000, the third prize holder can claim ₹500, while the 4th prize holder can claim ₹250. There is the 5th prize as well, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹120. There is also a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple participants. The Sikkim Lottery's latest result for today will be updated at 11:55 a.m. on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

Tags: lottery sambad, sikkim state lottery, sikkim state lottery result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND