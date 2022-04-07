Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For April 07, 2022- Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery results for Tuesday, April 6, 2022, will be out at 9:15 p.m. SAST. Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 p.m. SAST. One can easily get their hands on the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 8:30 p.m every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for April 6, 2022

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in the April 6, 2022 lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily Lotto winning numbers

April 6 Results:

April 5 Results: 15, 21, 23, 29, 33

April 4 Results: 01, 05, 06, 12, 23

April 3 Results: 08, 18, 23, 24, 36

April 2 Results: 01, 03, 04, 10, 25

March 30 Results: 07, 17, 24, 34, 36

March 28 Results: 04, 10, 15, 23, 25

March 27 Results: 04, 11, 16, 20, 33

March 26 Results: 11, 14, 21, 23, 26

March 25 Results: 02, 10, 26, 34, 36

March 22 Results: 09, 11, 14, 26, 31

March 21 Results: 03, 04, 10, 29, 33

March 20 Results: 03, 19, 31, 32, 36

March 19 Results: 06, 21, 25, 29, 30

March 18 Results: 06, 10, 11, 13, 24

March 15 Results: 05, 14, 25, 33, 35

March 14 Results: 13, 23, 25, 30, 36

March 12 Results: 06, 09, 11, 27, 33

March 11 Results: 03, 07, 08, 24, 30

March 06 Results: 07, 10, 17, 22, 23

March 05 Results: 11, 14, 24, 32, 34

March 03 Results: 01, 19, 29, 32, 36

March 02 Results: 19, 21, 27, 33, 36

What is the prize money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from one to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

