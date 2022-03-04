Last Updated:

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For March 04, 2022- Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every day at 9 pm SAST.

Kamal Joshi
Daily Lotto

Image: Pixabay


Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery results for Friday, March 04, 2022, will be out at 9:15 p.m. SAST. Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 p.m. SAST. One can easily get their hands on the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 8:30 p.m. every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for March 04, 2022

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in the March 04, 2022 lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily Lotto winning numbers

March 03 Results:  01, 19, 29, 32, 36

March 02 Results: 19, 21, 27, 33, 36

February 28 Results: 01, 07, 17, 25, 34

February 27 Results: 02, 15, 15, 22, 27

February 25 Results: 03, 19, 28, 29, 34

February 24 Results: 09, 10, 15, 23, 33

February 22 Results: 20, 23, 26, 27, 34

February 21 Results: 02, 05, 12, 28, 36

February 20 Results: 11, 18, 19, 23, 24

What is the prize money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from one to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

