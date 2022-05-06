Last Updated:

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For May 06, 2022- Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every day at 9 pm SAST. Check results for May 6, 2022, here.

South Africa Daily Lotto Results
 
daily lotto

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery results for Monday, May 6, 2022, will be out at 9:15 pm SAST. Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. One can easily get their hands on the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 8:30 pm every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for May 6, 2022

SA daily lotto results will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in the May 6, 2022 lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily Lotto winning numbers

May 5 Results: 07, 11, 12, 27, 29

May 2 Results: 03, 11, 24, 32, 33

May 1 Results: 02, 07, 18, 21, 22

April 29 Results: 04, 13, 15, 27, 34

April 27 Results: 03, 04, 25, 26, 36

April 26 Results: 05, 27, 28, 31, 35

April 25 Results: 05, 10, 13, 16, 30

April 24 Results: 05, 20, 29, 30, 32

April 23 Results: 02, 10, 16, 22, 34

April 22 Results: 02, 05, 21, 28, 24

April 19 Results: 03, 09, 13, 28, 32

April 18 Results: 02, 04, 23, 27, 36

April 17 Results: 07, 17, 25, 29, 33

April 16 Results: 02, 15, 28, 33, 35

April 14 Results: 05, 10, 12, 20, 34

April 12 Results: 01, 05, 27, 29, 35

April 11 Results: 03, 12, 23, 27, 31

April 5 Results: 15, 21, 23, 29, 33

April 4 Results: 01, 05, 06, 12, 23

April 3 Results: 08, 18, 23, 24, 36

April 2 Results: 01, 03, 04, 10, 25

March 30 Results: 07, 17, 24, 34, 36

March 28 Results: 04, 10, 15, 23, 25

March 27 Results: 04, 11, 16, 20, 33

March 26 Results: 11, 14, 21, 23, 26

March 25 Results: 02, 10, 26, 34, 36

March 22 Results: 09, 11, 14, 26, 31

March 21 Results: 03, 04, 10, 29, 33

March 20 Results: 03, 19, 31, 32, 36

March 19 Results: 06, 21, 25, 29, 30

What is the prize money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from one to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs Rs 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

