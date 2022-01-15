UK Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks Results For January 15, 2022; Tonight’s Winning Numbers

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks are two of the popular National lotteries in the United Kingdom. Both these lotteries are conducted every Wednesday and Saturday and are similar to mainstream lottery formats, in the sense that they're based on a draw of numbers. The prizes depend on the numbers that match the draw. The draws of the last Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks took place on January, 12, 2022.
The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced tonight at 7:30 pm GMT. Check for the final results in some time. Both the lotteries previously took place on January 012, 2022. The Lotto Hotpicks jackpot prize was £350,000.
The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks lottery was last drawn on Jan 12. The winning numbers of the Lotto lottery were 08, 21, 37, 39, 56, 59. The bonus number was 05. The jackpot prize was £350,000. The Lotto Hotpicks lottery winning numbers were the same as the Lotto winning numbers without the bonus number.
The Lotto Hotpicks tickets are sold online from 6 am to 11 pm. However, for the days when the draws are supposed to happen, the ticket sales stop at 7:30 pm. One should buy their tickets before the stipulated time to enter the draw for that particular day.
(Image: Shutterstock)