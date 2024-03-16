×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Disney CEO Bob Iger has a lingering legacy problem

From Beverly Hills to West Hollywood, the scuttle among Tinseltown executives is that Iger will never leave.

Reported by: Jennifer Saba
Disney CEO Bob Iger
Disney CEO Bob Iger | Image:Disney CEO Bob Iger
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Second chance. Walt Disney is trying to break the spell of its enchanted corner office. The board is trolling to replace its longtime occupant Chief Executive Bob Iger, something it has failed at repeatedly. The best way for Iger to ink his legacy is to nudge directors along.

From Beverly Hills to West Hollywood, the scuttle among Tinseltown executives is that Iger will never leave. Their skepticism is warranted. Since he was first appointed chief executive in 2005, he extended his contract five times before he abruptly appointed longtime Disney executive Bob Chapek to succeed him in February 2020. The board invited Iger back in November 2022, after booting out Chapek. He has since extended his contract until 2026.

Advertisement

The company said a successful CEO transition is a top priority. In January 2023, the board formed a special Succession Planning Committee tasked with finding a new leader. The search committee met seven times last year, according to Disney’s white paper released on Monday. Their mandate includes developing a timeline and reviewing prospective internal and external candidates. Half of the committee – Nike Chair Mark Parker and General Motors boss Mary Barra – have been directors for over six years and are responsible for the past ill-fated changing of the guard.

There are two directions the company could go. Disney could tap someone in house. The board is evaluating four of Disney’s divisional heads as part of the formal search, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Dana Walden, the co-chair of Disney Entertainment who is respected among the creative community, or James Pitaro, the leader of sports network ESPN, seem like runners. The $205 billion company could throw a stone in Los Angeles and find a Disney alum. Tom Staggs, who was once the heir apparent when he was chief operating officer at the Mouse House, might be invited back in the form of a deal. He is currently consulting for Iger. Disney could buy the Blackstone-backed Candle Media, the firm founded by Staggs and former Disney executive Kevin Mayer and have an instant contender for the C-suite.

Advertisement

When Iger left Disney just as the world was on the brink of a pandemic, his reputation was riding high. He got its streaming flagship service Disney+ off the ground to great fanfare, and Disney sharply outperformed the S&P 500 Index. His second go-around has eroded credibility, and risks those returns. Prodding the board to find his successor and defying Hollywood’s conventional wisdom would preserve his legacy.


 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

a few seconds ago
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

4 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

13 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

16 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

17 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

18 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

18 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

20 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

21 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

22 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

26 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

27 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

27 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

27 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

30 minutes ago
chris evans

Chris Evans reveals wh

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo