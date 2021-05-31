Advaita Kala & Divya Kapur Launch 'Project Bhulli'; Provide Medical Aid In Uttarakhand

The COVID crisis has taken a hard-hitting toll on the nation. Amid the ongoing crisis of unavailability of resources among the urban elites themselves, people have almost forgotten about the heart of India- our rural populace. Separated by geography and lack of resources, these remote parts of our country house people distressed even more with the ongoing, surging pandemic with the scarcity of food resources and medical help for survival and recuperation.

But two women - noted screenplay writer and opinion curator Advaita Kala and designer Divya Bindra Kapur have taken the initiative to provide COVID care resources to the remote hills of Uttarakhand until further help can be accessed.

Project Bhulli provides these relief resources in the hope that non-severe cases get cured. People in Uttarakhand have no access to medical facilities and high-end COVID facilities leading to growing infections. Getting basic medical help can take hours of travel.

“With the Covid Care Kits, the infections may be managed till medical help is accessed. Most people recover from the virus and we hope that these kits will aid recovery and prevention”, says Advaita.

Each kit has mask and glove sets, digital thermometers and pulse oximeters, Vitamin C and Zincovit zinc supplements, Paracetamol, ration kits, PPE kits, steamers etc. Phase one of this project has reached villages of Tehri & Garhwal, i.e. Bairola, Chaka, Dharkot. They have supplied over 2000 masks, gloves, 300 medical kits with various covid prevention medicines, steamers and ration for many affected families.

This initiative has teamed up with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation and has been endorsed by luminaries like CBFC Chairman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, actors Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, and many more. The project is now under process for its phase 2 of operation which will dispatch to Sumari, Uuni, Harkandi, Chamrana and additional nearby villages. Sumari has a population of 409 people, Uuni, approximately 200 people, Harkandi has 50 people, Chamrana and Singhi have a population of 100 each. For this, they are seeking support and funds.

“Kala and Kapur call themselves ‘daughters of the Himalaya, and sisters with the bond of the hills- reflecting the name “Bhulli”, or Himalayan Sisters. Our specific requirement currently is ration (Aata, Dal, Rice, Oil, Sugar, Tea). Most villagers are suffering due to the lack of the same”, said a spokesperson of the project.

For Monetary Donations, attach a PDF to the Abhinav Bindra Foundation. For Donations in kind, parcel one or some, or all of the resources at the address mentioned: Dabiri, Address Dabiri, 1 G Bharat Nagar Estate, behind Mata ka Mandir, New Friends Colony, New Delhi-110025, Ph No : 8527101154.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.