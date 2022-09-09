The King I've Known

I first met the then heir apparent HRH Prince of Wales almost two decades ago at the home of the British High Commissioner to India, at his Rajaji Marg Residence. It was a sit-down dinner and I was seated to the left of Prince Charles (as he was known then). Not one to observe formalities, I proceeded to embark on a conversation with him on British architecture and organic farming- his pet peeves, as well as his abiding interests and it was then I realized how deeply passionate and truly informed he was.

Unlike anyone else in the Royal Family, other than of course his late father Prince Philip, Charles was not the kind to hold back. He bemoaned the demise of agri-capitalism and how lives were being destroyed with the excessive use of fertilizers and so on. Post dinner, he and I took a long walk in the gardens of the Rajaji Marg house and I don’t know why but we struck a chemistry that remains to this day or so I believe.

Many years later I got involved with the British Asian Trust of which Prince Charles was the Patron and I saw him even closer than ever before. We were at that time involved in fund-raising and to that end, Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a dinner for Prince Charles and Camilla in Bombay in 2013 where I opened the evening with an address. It is there that I mentioned that in Charles what the world perhaps did not see was a man’s unwavering commitment to the environment and his deep love for India and everything Indian. When it was Prince Charles’ turn to speak he referred to Camilla as his ‘Mehbooba’ a term that he has always used since.

There was a time when it became critical for the British Asian Trust to launch a Commonwealth Development Bond and I remember telling the then Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley how important it would be for the developmental projects for the Government of India to be the first subscriber to this fund. Post this, Charles then invited Jaitley to Clarence House and worked tirelessly to convince him how India needed to take the lead and it did. The friendship that Jaitley and he formed was manifested in perhaps one of the most evocative letters that Charles wrote to Sangeeta Jaitley when Arun Jaitley passed on.

But perhaps the most visible sign of value-continuity was when Prince Charles decided to honour Ratan Tata with a lifetime achievement for philanthropy at Buckingham Palace. Everything was set and I flew into London, a few days in advance when Mr. Tata called to say he couldn’t make it as one of his dogs was unwell. It was left to me to break the news to Prince Charles which I did, expecting a reaction laced with disappointment. But all he said to me was that Ratan Tata is a gem and that ‘Mummy’ (his mother Queen Elizabeth II) would be proud of him as she too loved dogs.

Yesterday, when the world went into shock at the passing on of Queen Elizabeth II, my heart went out to Prince Charles because I know how deeply he cared for his mother. To him, she was always ‘Mummy’ first and the Sovereign later. And now he transitions from Prince Charles to King Charles III. A man who I know will serve his people in the Kingdom as also humanity at large, with purpose and compassion. A man who raised red flags on climate change and healthy living long before it became fashionable. A man who intrinsically believed both in culture and values as he does today.

For me personally, this for him is a call to duty and just like in everything else, he will do it with diligence and dignity as only he can.

Long live King Charles III!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspectives appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.

Image credits: AP