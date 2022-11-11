Controversies And Challenges At The G20 Summit 2022 In Bali In Indonesia

G20 is the buzzword of the season as the G20 Summit is all set to take place in Bali, Indonesia on the 15th – 16th of November with the overall theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” at a time when the world is still reeling under the havoc created by COVID-19 Pandemic, climate change challenges, an economic crisis exacerbated as a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war, Sri Lankan economic crisis, and the rising China-Taiwan tensions.

The G20 was set up in 1999, as a response to the Asian Financial Crisis in the 1990s that hit East Asia and Southeast Asia, for a common pursuit i.e. Global financial stability. Post the 2008 Global recession, G20 reinvented itself, broadening its agenda to more pressing global issues, the G20 today can be considered one of the world’s most influential multilateral economic forums becoming a supervisory and a watchdog for the Global financial system that has a strategic position, representing all regions of the globe, the European Union and the Bretton Woods institutions (International Monetary Fund and the World Bank).

The clout of the global muscle of the grouping can be ascertained by the fact it accounts for around approx. 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the international trade, and about 67% or say two-thirds of the world’s population making it an arch platform for international economic cooperation.

The G20 has no permanent secretariat or headquarters. The country that assumes the Presidency of the G20 is responsible to advance the agenda for the Summit in consultation with other member states as a response to geo-economic developments.

In recent times, G20 has already been criticized for losing its relevance in its failure to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting crisis. Nevertheless, the agenda for the G20 Summit hosted by the Indonesian government has been fairly placed around subjects such as “global health architecture, digital transformation, and a sustainable energy transition—all important topics that merit enhanced cooperation among the major world and regional powers”.

But as Yose Rizal Damuri, Executive Director of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (Indonesia) has rightly noted that Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 is not going to be an easy climb. It faces two difficulties from the start: to make the G20 agenda relevant and to bridge divergent interests and aspirations, particularly between developing and developed countries”.

Furthermore, the Summit is already surrounded by controversy over a possible confrontation between Russia and US, and other member countries supporting Ukraine, to force a peace settlement. There had been fierce resistance from the Indonesian hosts to withdrawing an invitation to Russia where many member countries were threatening to walk out of the Summit.

To the latest, Vladimir Putin withdrawing from attending a gathering of leaders from the G20 nations in person and instead will be represented by his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. However, Putin’s absence does not reduce the chances of a showdown. “At a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in July, Lavrov staged a walkout after telling his counterparts that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not responsible for a global hunger crisis and that sanctions designed to isolate Russia amounted to a declaration of war”.

Also, the growing China and US tensions and the fast-changing geopolitical environment in the Indo-Pacific region only complicate matters further.

Countries across the globe are facing hard-hitting challenges whether geopolitical or economic, “they also need to respond to the food and energy crisis that is threatening hundreds of millions of people. Many in the developing world are facing huge debt challenges aggravated by global recessionary fears, currency movements, a food, and energy crisis, and costs of climate adaptation”. The above challenges were “recognized by the G20 in its development of the Common Framework, but little progress has been made in implementing it”.

Thus, the outcomes of the Bali Summit which is already overshadowed by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic slowdown will determine the success or failure of the Summit when the leaders meet and furthermore spill over to the 2023 G20 Summit.

For India, as it enters the G20 Troika (Italy, Indonesia, and India) — consisting of the current, previous, and incoming presidencies, India under PM Modi’s leadership unveiled the logo, website, and theme of the G20 Summit 2023 on the 8th November 2022. The Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi in September 2023, setting the tone to assume the Presidency of the G20 on 1st December 2022 and to host the G20 Leader’s Summit for the very first time.

India’s ascendency in Global politics and now the G20 presidency will prove to be a watershed moment for India amid a “changing world order, visible climate risks and tough economic recovery amid a waning pandemic” as it seeks to play a major role in the negotiating table of global issues.

“The shift in focus in recent years to the Global South is illustrative of the growing influence of emerging economies like India in directing international development cooperation and strengthening multilateralism. India’s ambitious foray into the global economy, with its human capital and entrepreneurship, has underlined its leadership among emerging and developing economies. India’s vital role in global economic governance has fostered its active participation in the G20 process”. However, the achievements or the failures of the Bali Summit could reflect on India’s Presidency as well.

About the Author

Saloni Salil is an Independent Geopolitics and Security Analyst and a Max Certified Intelligence Analyst (ASIS Recognised) with more than 10 years of experience focusing on Global Security Risk and Intelligence, South Asia, Naval Affairs, Maritime Security, and Indo-Pacific region; delivering risk assessments and policy frameworks across a spectrum of risk matters, international business, and geopolitical issues. She has been a regular contributor to a number of prominent strategic affairs platforms, magazines, and journals with over 50 publications. Received a Letter of Appreciation from the former Chief of Naval Staff, recognizing her contribution towards Naval Affairs and Maritime Security.

