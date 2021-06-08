Delivery Is At The Heart Of Democracy

History, I believe is not made in a day, and similarly, democracy is not strengthened by one act. In fact, it is the sum of hundreds of baby steps.

A friend of mine recently forwarded a video saying, “I think you should see this”



It was a clip of an initiative called “LG’s Mulaqaat” a recording of an interactive session as part of a live Public Grievance Hearing held by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. These are two-hour interactive sessions that facilitate the interaction of citizens directly with the Lieutenant Governor. Cases from each district are selected from the ones received by the LG grievance portal based on the nature of the complaint and scheduled for a live and direct interaction with Manoj Sinha. This was unusual, considering the District Development Councils are now in place. With the absence of an elected government, I realized however, many citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were using the administration’s grievance portal for multiple issues – from long standing complaints, to everyday concerns and even comments on government policy. What struck me was the swift and effective action of the LG, even in cases where the issue was not yet resolved by his own administration. He had no qualms about ordering a recovery from an erring officers’ salary, or even issuing suspension orders in a case of administrative injustice. While this may not seem to make a big difference by way of the number of unresolved issues, but it seemed to be successful in communicating the intention of the redressal system. And the message seemed to be clear - any delay in addressing issues of common people would be met with strong action.



Decisive action is what Jammu and Kashmir needs. There has been systemic corruption at a very fundamental level in Jammu and Kashmir for generations. This has created a rift between the common man and government administration, with an instinctive mistrust of politicians and bureaucrats. And with good reason - public welfare programs rarely benefited the common man. Infrastructure projects would never take off or would stop halfway through completion. The system had failed for the people, creating a sense of despair and anger. The current administration has a tall mountain to climb, but are they even taking the first steps?

Manoj Sinha has a reputation for getting things done, and if he was hinting at a zero-tolerance policy for corruption, perhaps there is hope. I did some digging, and it looks like there may actually be some progress, at least in this area. Official records show 68 arrests in the past three and a half months. In the last quarter of 2020, 256 corrupt officers have been arrested. These are crucial steps in establishing trust through transparency and good governance. Once the citizenry begins to trust the administration, only then will it start to believe the talk of how public funds are being utilized, and whether there is a system of checks and balances in place to oversee the process.

To my mind, the easiest way to do this is to make the information public. The current administration has introduced a platform designed to do exactly this. BEAMS, or the Budget Estimation Allocation and Monitoring System is designed to display the amount of funds allocated for a project or department, as well as the level of utilization. Winning back the trust of the people will be a slow and difficult process, but there is a good possibility that this will mark the beginning of that process.

As far as infrastructure projects go, the big verticals in Jammu and Kashmir are Water, Electricity and Roads. These have the largest potential for development, but here also, the political neglect and bureaucratic apathy have played a significant part for the past few decades. It is shameful that the potential of the electricity sector, in particular, has never been realized. Poor infrastructure, neglected transmission and distribution system had left Kashmiris with an unreliable service. There used to be a standing joke until a few years ago. In winter you can have snowfall, or you can have electricity, but not both! It would have been funny if it wasn’t so true. Every winter we would see widespread breakdowns all over Jammu and Kashmir. However, for the past few seasons there have been proactive measures to minimize power outage during snowfall. Basic actions like pre-emptive pruning of tree branches to eliminate hazards to low tension lines and distribution transformer installations. In fact, in the last couple of years there was a special emphasis to maintain adequate stocks of replacement DTs in areas identified to be susceptible to equipment failure. Power reforms are slow and expensive, but they need to be started to ensure long-term growth and profitability. There has already been an allocation of Rs 2728 crores (including a recent increase of Rs 120 Crores). Projects that are already approved are worth Rs 54,000 crores and will hopefully generate an additional 3500MW in the next 4 years, effectively doubling the past output and making Jammu and Kashmir power-surplus for the first time.



As far as water goes, the effort has to be made at the very top, as well as at the basic grassroot level. That is the only way we will truly be able to make progress. From the actions of the government, it seems they also have the same opinion. Pumping Rs. 5102 crores into the sector has pushed the total to Rs. 6346 crores. Clearly some targets have been set by the administration and there is pressure to meet those numbers. Prime Minister Modi has ambitiously announced a “Har Ghar Nal se Jal” (water from a tap in every house) and the administration was able to cover two districts in 2020. For 2021, there is a map to cover 13 districts, and the remaining 5 have been scheduled for next year. It looks like a start, and to have the entire union territory have access to household water is an aggressive move for sure. At the other end of the spectrum is village level administration, and to that end there Paani Samitis (water committees) established in over 4000 locations.



Roads and bridges form an important lifeline for the people of the region, and perhaps that is being recognized by the administration. Based on what I’ve heard there are almost 25 new road and bridge projects that have already been announced, with over Rs 4000 crores earmarked for schemes like a new bridge across the Chenab, and completion of new road projects and lane-widening existing stretches. There is even talk of a city metro rail network in Srinagar. That would be something to see!



All of this however can have little meaning for the common people of Jammu and Kashmir unless they know their voice is being heard. A friend of mine owns a hotel at a tourist spot and was getting 4 - 5 hours of electricity a day during peak season. This meant he would have to spend Rs. 50,000 every day on diesel for backup generators. Within hours of meeting with the Lieutenant General and apprising him of the situation, he was called back and informed that the Power Department had been instructed to rectify the situation. Within hours, the electricity supply was available round the clock. I’m not holding this up as an example of what needs to be done to resolve issues. After all, it’s just one problem in thousands. However, these actions do demonstrate intent, as well as a willingness to listen patiently to the people and promptly do what must be done.

In addition to the “LG’s Mulaqaat” I discovered there is also a program called “Awam ki Awaaz” that airs on the 3rd Sunday every month where Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha interacts with the citizens and listens to their feedback. It’s very similar to PM Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat”.



A democracy cannot exist without the involvement of the people and incorporating a 360-degree feedback mechanism to create a developmental strategy that will be focused on good governance. Building in a redressal mechanism as an active part of democracy and demonstrating accountability is one of the most important attributes in building democratic credibility. That’s why the feeling of “accessibility” needs to be maintained by this administration. It’s the right way to win the trust of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Authors bio:

Emaad Makhdoomi is President of The Trailblazers Research Foundation and works closely on social and policy matters with the J&K Government