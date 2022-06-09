……..Meanwhile, In Taiwan!

While the Russia-Ukraine crisis has grabbed world attention for the past 100 days or more, it would be worthwhile not to ignore the developments in the eastern part of the world. A longstanding conflict between China and Taiwan is once again gaining traction.

Drawing parallels between Ukraine and Taiwan, the Russia-Ukraine crisis is being looked at as a template for what could possibly behold the future of Taiwan. China maintains that the two cannot be compared as Ukraine is a sovereign nation whereas there is only ‘one China’ and Taiwan is an integral part of it. However, we cannot help but notice, what Ukraine is to Russia, Taiwan is to China and to connect the dots between the two, incidentally, Chinese aircraft (eight J-16 fighters and one Y-8 Reconnaissance aircraft) breached Taiwan’s Air Defence Zone (as many times before) on the same day as Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, thus, causing debates if Taiwan would be next to come under.

So what is happening?

China-Taiwan conflict and the great power game in the Indo-Pacific has a been a global flash-point for ages now, however in recent times, China’s actions in Hong Kong, its provoking foreign policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have all stoked fears that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is imminent.

China is known to be unapologetically aggressive in striving for its strategic ambitions and has its eyes laid on Taiwan for decades. “China’s threats and rhetoric, including military provocations, against the island state have been increasing steadily” and it looks like the Ukraine Crisis has brought an opportunity to China to keenly observe the war that serves as a brilliant blueprint for its future plans with respect to Taiwan. Comments one of the experts, “I think the Chinese are observing very carefully many things about this war in Ukraine...for example, the way of fighting, what sort of weapons are useful and effective, why are the Russians not successful, what's working for the Ukrainian army. All these military aspects of the war are certainly of close concern and observation by the Chinese side. But also the economic impact of it, the sanctions that are being imposed on Russia”.

For almost two years now, China has picked up its coercive tactics towards Taiwan and the surrounding areas and has ratcheted up the frequency of its air missions. In 2020 alone, when the world was fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, China made atleast 380 incursions in Taiwan’s airspace, approximately 969 in 2021 and it continues in 2022, the largest being reported last month that included 22 fighters, as well as electronic warfare, early warning and antisubmarine aircraft.

In addition to the above, China has also maintained a constant naval presence in this region. For more than six months now, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been rotating its destroyers and corvettes in the waters around eastern Taiwan and southern Japan. Experts see this preparation for potential war for Taiwan leading to two possibilities, one being- attacking sheltered air bases on Taiwan’s east coast and the second- cutting off access for US forces approaching from Japan and Guam in support of Taiwan.

On the other hand, the US and Japan are working towards response tactics, charting out plans for emergency deployment, demonstrating strength and showcasing deterrence by conducting joint drills in the Pacific, reviving of QUAD and the announcement of AUKUS. As per Russian international relations scholar Artyom Lukin, it’s only a matter of time before AUKUS – the military partnership between Australia, UK and the United States – grows to include US security ally Japan and becomes JAUKUS and if South Korea too decides to sign up, we may see a JauSKus. The possibility of China, Russia, North Korea mirroring this into RUCNDPRK has also been ruled in”, sending a powerful signal of a changing security calculus.

What we see now is unfolding is the undercurrents of the China-Taiwan conflict coming to the surface and picking up pace and any further escalation could lead to an active conflict.

Is Taiwan next?

Experts from across the globe seem to be divided on the possibility of a full-scale Ukraine-like invasion of Taiwan, while some opine that “given China’s long-standing determination to make Taiwan part of the mainland and achieve ‘one China’, a military takeover of Taiwan sounds plausible”. Some Chinese commentators argue to the effect that if Russia took a few days to capture Ukraine’s capital (which it eventually wasn't able to do), the People's Liberation Army will take hours to capture Taipei (Capital of Taiwan) and the battle will be resolved even before the arrival of American reinforcements”.

There are also several questions raised regarding the level of US engagement in case of any crisis in Taiwan, especially after what happened in Afghanistan and now in Ukraine. However, the US knows, if any Ukraine-like attack is carried out by China on Taiwan and if the US fails to defend, it would bring global humiliation to the US, not-to-mention a breach of its long-standing security treaty.

Despite the striking similarities between Ukraine and Taiwan, China knows that Taiwan is not similarly situated as Ukraine whether in terms of military strength or support from allies. While the US and NATO may not be obligated to intervene in Ukraine, however, in case of Taiwan, as far back as “1958, US military planners had pushed for nuclear strikes on mainland China to protect Taiwan from an invasion by Communist forces”, and today the stakes are even higher for the US. Also, unlike in the case Ukraine, US – Taiwan relations are guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, 1979 which has played an indispensable role in shaping American policy toward Taiwan and US strategy in Asia.

India at the Centre

India's geographic definition of the Indo-Pacific is “from the shores of Africa to that of the Americas” and India lies at the cross-section of all that goes on in between. “The rise of China and its expanding economic, political, and military engagements, from Europe and Africa to Asia and the Pacific, were shifting the strategic realities for Canberra, Tokyo, and Washington, DC. India’s own approach toward the Indo-Pacific is shaped by a new strategic environment coinciding with the rise of China, particularly in the Indian Ocean region and South Asia”.

Indo-Pacific as the new theatre for strategic competition, places significant importance on India by highlighting the country as a key player in the Indo-Pacific strategic framework and that can be seen by how amidst an ongoing war, the last couple of months has seen an increased number of high ranking official from top countries visiting India.

The Reason? India becoming the centre point of world politics that has tilted towards the Indo-Pacific region. India is now leading global conversations and initiatives from their inception as well as maintain strategic autonomy the ‘India Way’ as seen during the Russia – Ukraine crisis.

What India needs to do

With Russia-Ukraine crisis on its western side, a troubled Sri Lanka to its south, neighbours like Pakistan and China on its northern borders and the eastern front getting marred by Indo-Pacific great power rivalry, India can only tilt towards itself; this is a constant realisation and reminder. With the prospect of greater pressure from China, not only in Taiwan but also in Ladakh—some say, China will draw lessons from Ukraine to declare Pakistan Occupied Kashmir independent at an opportune time in future—India needs to introspect on strategy and means.

Conclusion

To sum up, in the face of China’s growing clout, the US pivot to Asia, the increasing military might of Indo-Pacific nations, has all led to heavy militarisation of the region thus making the geopolitical environment extremely tense and a potential theatre for future wars. There is a lot of speculation about what lies ahead. Nevertheless, whatever will be the outcome of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, it will have a direct impact on Asian geopolitics. An invasion of Taiwan would have regional implications for most of Asia and would fundamentally alter the global order, both politically and economically.

By Saloni Salil, Geopolitics and Security Analyst