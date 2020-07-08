Criminal-Neta-Babu Nexus A Cancer For Society: Ex-UP DGP Vikram Singh On Vikas Dubey Case

Former UP DGP Dr Vikram Singh has demanded firm action on the underground nexus in the Vikas Dubey case. Dr Singh said those who are 'assisting' the gangster need to be identified and dismissed form the service. He further said that culprits need to be booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after proper revision as the matter is threatening the security of the nation apart from the U.P. Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Singh also demanded the seizure of their bank accounts and properties.

"In Vikas Dubey's case, those who were assisting him need to be identified. Not only politician those in services whatever may be the service or rank needs to be identified and dismissed from services and subjected to lie detector and Polygraph Test so that the real nexus can be caught and the advantages they were getting from Dubey should be also known. Their bank account and properties should be also seized."

The former DGP also revealed that there has also been a weak and lukewarm response to crack the gangster nexus in the country. He alleged that the politicians benefit from the musclemen during the time of elections. "The criminal, politician and bureaucratic nexus have become Cancer for society and to the nation. The N N Vohra committee strongly recommended a roadmap in which this problem was identified and discussed in great detail. The recommendations were, unfortunately, were not taken cognizance of and nobody was serious in breaking the nexus between politician, be recreate and the administration," Dr Singh said.

"This nexus is not something new and it emerged after the mid 70's it started growing and evolving. Very few honest attempts were made to check and counter this under the MCOCA and the UP Gangster Act," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has slapped stringent charges under the National Security Act against 88 alleged gangsters in past one week in a drive launched against criminals in the wake of the Kanpur encounter in which eight policemen were killed.

