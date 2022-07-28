Grasping The Concept Of Mindful Thinking - Swami Dipankar Writes

Getting to a state of mindfulness requires adopting a routine that helps us identify our beliefs and the reasons behind our behaviors. With this in mind, we can choose the actions to take with awareness and intention.

To grasp more of this concept, we must ask ourselves, what is the mind? The mind is a part of us that helps us gain awareness of our surroundings and takes stock of our life experiences. Thoughts are produced by thinking or by sudden occurrences.

The mind functions include factoring in the subconscious, conscious, judgment, memory, language, thinking, and perception. It is through the use of our mind that we form our ideas, opinions, beliefs, and perceptions about the world.

The mind harnesses excellent power that can help improve our lives or keep up in the same loop we are accustomed to. When you have too many thoughts, ideas, or worries floating around, your mind becomes restless, confused, and unsettled. This is the definition of a monkey mind.

For you to manage compulsive thoughts, gain more control over your mind, and harness its power, there are a few practices you can begin to implement. First, you must get familiar with your thoughts, understand them and observe them without judgment. One proven way to do this is through meditation.

Through meditation, we can sit in silence for a time. This silence assists us in paying attention to our present moment and thoughts and sharpens our focus on what matters to us. From this point, we are better placed to set and work toward achieving goals.

Externally, we must raise our awareness of triggers that cause our thoughts to spiral into negativity. Building up our self-esteem and belief in self will add to our strength and resolve to control compulsive thinking.

The mind is built for survival, and it works to help us do just that. Life is hard enough, and the best way to bear through tough times is to keep a positive mindset. As we are faced with challenges, it is easy to feel discouraged and hopeless. Negative mindsets fuel the stress, worry, and fear that keep us in unproductive cycles.

However, cultivating positive thoughts helps ease the pressure of hard times by changing how we perceive reality. This change in mentality adds to the peace we feel through our circumstances. Positivity makes us more confident, resilient, and energetic, improves sleep quality, and lowers levels of depression.

It may feel unnatural when you initially start practicing more mindful thinking, but the outcome of managing thoughts is priceless. Meditation, breathing exercises, regular breaks, a good diet, time for fun, counseling, and therapy are viable options if you struggle with segregating thoughts that cause stress from the ones that give solutions.

Remember that the answers you seek without lie within you. Find them through mindful thinking.

Swami Dipankar is a meditation guru and a social reformer. He is also the founder of the Dipankar Dhyaan Foundation an NGO that aims at promoting Vedic teachings. He is currently working on the GreenAgain Campaign, an initiative to raise awareness for environment conservation.