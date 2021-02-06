India Versus Imperialism 2.0

Historians not from the left cabal, or being funded by some dubious think tank, will not forget to chronicle these times, as ones when wars were fought not over land but over unbridled power through economic interventions. For many years, the progress that India has made has been the cause of global envy: which is not a bad thing if it leads to investment in India: but where the plot thickens is the manner in which countries like China have established their hegemony in a dark and pernicious manner.

The Congress, when it ruled India, was more keen on being popular and populist than productive and progressive. They were happy to wish away all our economic strengths to friendly foreigners: the fact that we in India couldn’t develop military grade equipment for over 70 years is testimony to the lethargy and lack of thinking that engulfed various Congress regimes. To give them credit for economic reforms is equally silly for at the time we had no choice.

Rahul Gandhi’s recent stupidity is shorn of his any knowledge of what his great grandfather and grandmother did as far as India’s economy was concerned. This man talks of crony capitalism when Nehru and Indira were proponents and believers of the license Raj. No one other than the Congress milked the system the way Nehru-Gandhi did. And today this man talks of crony capitalism. But then like everything else, I doubt if he even understands what he’s saying. Like his mother, he is more of a reader and less of a leader.

In India today, we are witnessing an economic revival of the kind we haven’t seen. But more than an economic revival is the resurgence of a confidence that we perhaps last experienced just before we attained freedom. It is this confidence that allows India and Indians to embrace the economic challenges never ever seen before. To unleash telecom brands such as Jio and cars from the stable of Tata Motors; to give the world two wheelers from Hero to helping the world come to terms with technology through a TCS or an Infosys. This has created a set of worries for tier countries in unimaginable ways.

Whether you agree with Narendra Modi’s ideology or brand of politics, you have to give the man credit for helping India recognize its true potential. And that does not need to be validated by some half-baked liberal or for that matter a servile international media organization. Look around you and see how the average India is more invested in India than ever before. Look at the start-ups that abound; look at the sectors that have taken to a Digital journey which we never ever thought possible; look at the way India transacts payments or buys produce and you will see a sharp difference.

A change that will worry every rogue nation that wishes India to fail. Be it China or Pakistan. Or at times some homegrown forces too. The homegrown ones worry because their line of funding has dried up. No one is paying them for their cynicism or their ability to thwart genuine progress.

Nations are ALSO known by the force of the brands they own and unleash across the globe. Equally, the ones that are more feared are the ones that are reliant and resilient. And today, India joins that comity of nations. With its head held high. An India, where every India can aspire and be inspired and achieve. This is what should worry the world. As it is, presently

This, in many ways, is India’s finest economic hour.

The author of this article, Suhel Seth is Managing Partner of Counselage India: (suhel@counselage.com).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed within the article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.