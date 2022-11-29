It Pains Me That A Jew Has Spoken These Words, Writes The Kashmir Files' Puneet Issar

Israeli screenwriter and filmmaker Nadav Lapid's remarks on The Kashmir Files, which brought the truth about the Kashmiri Pandit genocide to the forefront, should be condemned wholeheartedly. I am totally shocked and appalled by his remarks and how he could call the movie a vulgar and a propaganda film.

There is an international cabal which works in sync with the Anti-Nationals and Lutyens media of our country. Their only agenda is to undermine the Hindus and defame them in the world. Unfortunately, a lot of people from our movie industry are a part of it.

When a Jew filmmaker like Steven Spielberg makes a movie like Schindler's List, he recieves accolades and the academy honours him with Oscars. When an Indian filmmaker makes a movie on the Kashmir Genocide and the massacre of Hindus, that movie gets no mentioning at the Filmfare awards and despite being the highest grosser of 2022. The film mafia refuses to acknowledge its success.

My only question to this Lutyens wing is why don't they speak and tweet about the heinous murder of a Hindu Girl Shraddha? What happened to the pseudo feminism?

The Kashmir exodus & killings of Hindus is to Indians, what the Holocaust was to the Jews. It pains me that a Jew has spoken these words! Shame on Nadav Lapid.

Being a Jew himself, Lapid has forgotten the genocide of six million Jews in the World War. What was vulgar about The Kashmir Files, which featured the heart-wrenching exodus of Kashmiri Pandits?

I believe this man has been made a scapegoat and words have been filled in his mouth by our Indian Lutyens who speak like this. Has he seen the movie that he called it vulgar? This is a very sad thing.

Puneet Issar is an Indian actor, writer, director and producer, who played DGP Hari Narain in The Kashmir Files.

Image: Instagram/@impuneetissar/@anupamkher/Twitter/@pramitheus

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspectives appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.)