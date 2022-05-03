I feel terrible for Rahul Gandhi. As also for his zealous mother and the extended Congress family. You can make one mistake once but to hurtle from mistake to mistake either makes you radioactive qua stupidity or just plain uncaring. In many ways, he’s a mix of Nero and Polonius. His latest outing is not political at all. He is in a nightclub ostensibly in Kathmandu whilst one of the states his party is in power- Rajasthan is grappling with an internecine battle. Instead of dousing fires politically, he is happy sipping water in a nightclub.

He has often been accused of running away from the country to cooler climes abroad just when his party needs him, not to mention the country if you go by his utterances and jibes and then you have his behaviour which is totally the opposite. I don’t think anyone is advising Rahul Gandhi. You will have to be consistently stupid and out of touch with reality if you were to do so.

What Rahul Gandhi has to realize (if he has the intellectual heft left in him) is that India has changed. On the one hand, you have a Prime Minister who is also his party’s chief campaigner and twenty years older than you, putting in an 18-hour gruelling schedule, and here you have someone who pretends to seek the crown, ready to beat retreat at the drop of a state election.

This is no longer the India that respects entitlement: hard work is back in fashion as is national interest. People want to see their leaders work hard. They don’t want them to enjoy themselves: one doesn’t know if this is wise or not but it is what it is. People believe those leaders who are not serious about the way they conduct their lives can never be serious about national priorities.

Rahul Gandhi is quite clearly the wrong man at the wrong age as far as India and Indians are concerned. In response to my tweet where I mentioned that whilst one leader was being invited to the club of G7, another was happily in a nightclub, a reasonably unintelligent journalist asked me what was wrong about going to a nightclub. I didn’t give an answer because when stupidity stares you in the face, you ignore it.

One Indian leader has been invited to join the club of G 7.



Another Indian leader is at a nightclub.



The story of two Indias. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) May 3, 2022

It's time for Rahul Gandhi to walk away. He is clearly not cut out for the kind of leadership India seeks and India needs today. Perhaps another time, another country. But not India and not now.

The author of this article Suhel Seth is a columnist, author, and the Managing Partner of Counselage.