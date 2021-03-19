'No, Transferring Param Bir Singh Is Not The Answer To Failed Governance': Ratan Sharda

The views and opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.

Param Bir Singh was finally transferred - transferred not suspended. Will he end up in NIA offices? Will this ‘smart move’ absolve Maha Vikas Aghadi of its immeasurable sins of omission and commission? Definitely not. Anil Deshmukh, the Home Minister of Maharashtra has today admitted that there were serious lapses on part of the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding the Antilia bomb scare case. Sorry, we will not be detracted by the story of Antilia shenanigans in isolation.

But, let us begin from Antilia, anyway. The mess was created by a junior officer, Sachin Vaze, who was brought back into Maharashtra police by the political leadership of MVA, i.e. Shiv Sena CM Uddhav Thackeray. The excuse given was that there was a shortage of officers. However, there is no information about the reinstatement of other officers suspended for the same case with lesser criminal charges. Mr. Vaze seems to be the favoured child of fate. Sachin Vaze was a Shiv Sena leader in his spare time. Earlier CM Devendra Fadnavis had refused to reinstate him despite repeated requests from Shiv Sena leaders. This is the reason why the sacrificial goat, Param Bir Singh couldn’t question his flamboyant junior officer about the luxurious cars he drove and parked in his office compound. Was Param Bir so short of hands that he handed over all the crucial files to Sachin Vaze on his own – right from Republic TV to Kangana Ranaut to Antilia Bomb scare et al? If not, then one can safely surmise is that the current law and order mess and misgovernance is the making of the political leadership, not a police failure? Definitely, Mumbai and we the people had survived for 17 years without a Vaze till the new government that cheated the people’s mandate came in.

Now, let us move back to Point Zero, the beginning of the fall of Maharashtra from the best-administered state to the worst. We have a Home Minister of Maharashtra who seemed to have little patience for the Palghar sadhus’ lynching, who didn’t get upset with the police for poor investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, who quietly oversaw the overdrive of police against Kangana Ranaut, who did not take strong action to control COVID-19 spread; has had the time to take press conference and indirectly threaten the celebrities, two of whom are Bharat Ratnas, on the issue of similar-sounding tweets of eminent personalities in the favour of our nation and against the advocates of anarchy! READ | Antilia Case: NIA team reaches Sachin Vaze's residence; search operations underway

Maharashtra was the worst performer during the COVID-19 crisis, and it still is, as the second wave builds up; but the government had time and energy to ‘influence’ celebrities to proclaim that Maharashtra had the best CM. The Home Minister did not chide nor did he take action against the police officers in Palghar for delaying the filing of chargesheets against more than 100 ‘accused’ that caused the courts to release them. Sadhus are dispensable so is the media. The government was more concerned about negative press over Sushant Singh Rajput than solving the crime. This one-eyed approach led to the destruction of evidence. Who cares? These weren’t serious enough an issue for the government. Drug assuming epidemic proportions was not a serious issue for the police commissioner to be suspended or removed. Who faced the vengeful wrath of the state government at the behest of the politicians? Not the police officers but Republic TV managers and reporters and social media activists!

The Home Minister watched helplessly or happily (we don’t know) as the most celebrated editor of the most successful channel, viz Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his home, pushed around and jailed by the same Sachin Vaze despite court orders restraining the arrest of this editor. His police went on a rampage arresting the managers and reporters of the Republic TV as if they were criminals. We had a police commissioner, more curious about private chats, not crimes. The Mumbai Police Commissioner victimized one channel while the accusation was on the other channel. Was Param Bir Singh’s conduct honourable then? Like a political leader, with a proverbial kiss of a princess turned tainted junior police officer into a politician and turned back again into a police officer, commissioner knew that it is better to do the bidding of the political masters and let the junior do what he has been asked to do.

The Antilia Bomb scare case is not an ordinary case. It is the most shocking act of chicanery. It shows that someone in the police force played terrorist or played into the hands of terrorists, even if unwittingly. When you plant fatal gelatine sticks, in all probability with the help of some terrorists who know how to procure them, you dare not do it unless you are sure of political backing. You know it is very very dangerous to play with the law. You don’t direct a chilling murder drama to get a person killed and ask your colleagues to declare it as a suicide. You don’t ask your friends in the police department to manipulate the evidence of CCTV footage blatantly to save your skin; unless you know someone in political leadership will protect you. You don’t roam around in luxury cars unless you know that there are big bosses who will keep the commissioner of police silent. The very thought that an officer can assume such a backing even if it was not there, is chilling. This is how a so-called Scotland Yard level department becomes a caricature of a Bollywood potboiler gangster movie because it feels helpless against a political leadership’s vengeful whip.

Citizens of this once progressive and number one state, Maharashtra, are not dumb to buy the story that Param Bir Singh made one serious mistake, and that with his transfer (not suspension) Maharashtra police will regain its glory. A look at Maharashtra in the last few months clearly shows that the politics of the state has brought us to this sorry state of affairs. An officer in jail and another in a dog-house will not solve the problem. Political leaders’ heads must roll. Political leadership is answerable for letting lose such police officers on the ordinary citizens to cover up for their inefficiency and dubious actions. They must answer the citizens of Maharashtra - why they let the state decline to this level.

How so ever we may detest the way Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze acted; they are not the main culprits. Vaze is supposed to have confessed that he is just a small part of the dubious Antilia case, there are other bigger people involved. Culprits who made them dance like puppets on the string must be exposed and made to face the music.

The author of this article, Ratan Sharda is a Columnist, TV Panelist, and has a Ph.D. in RSS. The views and opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.