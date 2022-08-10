OPINION: 3 Years On, Why 'temporary & Transient' Article 370's Abrogation Was Epochal

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was neutered on the 5th of August, 2019. It is the third anniversary of that epochal political decision. What is so epochal about that decision, you may ask. Well, for starters, the answer to that question is a simple question. Is there another decision, in the last eight years of this government, that we celebrate every year? That may still not be a sufficient criterion for a decision to be called epochal, you may argue. So, here it goes.

Rhetoric apart, Article 370 started off as a temporary provision, and explicitly so, in our constitution. In fact, the Constituent Assembly was vehemently opposed to it. On the persuasion of Gopalaswami Ayengar and Sardar Patel, the Assembly gave its consent, albeit reluctantly. Primarily on the assurance that it was a temporary provision necessitated by the complications arising out of the invasion by Pakistan.

Yet, the “temporary and transient” Article 370 survived seven decades and 14 Prime Ministers, stayed put in our Constitution when over 100 of its other provisions were amended, including the preamble and also our fundamental rights. Instead of getting repealed, it grew more and more pernicious. All in the name of autonomy. Several more concessions were layered over the original ones.

With the surreptitious inclusion of the 35A in 1954, the subversion peaked. Discrimination against the non-Muslims of the State and the regions other than the Valley grew rampant and institutionalised. Jammu & Kashmir was taken out of the jurisdiction of not only the Constitution of India but also our Parliament, our Supreme Court, our Election Commission and even our Comptroller & Auditor General. By redefining the residents of J&K, and their rights and privileges, Indians from the rest of the country were denied all rights in J&K, without any reciprocal restrictions on the “State Subjects of J&K”.

Over the decades, Article 370 became one of the more contentious if not the most contentious political issue ever since our independence. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life when he was arrested in J&K and killed in custody for defying one of its provisions- that denied entry into J&K to the citizens from the rest of India without a valid permit. To the credit of Jana Sangh, the party he led as its founding president, repeal of Article 370 remained a promise in their manifesto, every manifesto, election after election.

In 1980, when the erstwhile Jana Sangh leaders formed a new party- the BJP, picking up from the debris of a failed experiment called the Janata Party, they explicitly repudiated their Jana Sangh legacy. The founding President- Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said so emphatically in his presidential address to the inaugural national convention at then Bombay, in December 1980. The BJP even replaced the pictures of the leading lights of Jana Sangh- Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, with those of Mahatma Gandhi and Jai Prakash Narayan, to adorn their huge backdrop at the stage.

Yet, what they didn’t give up was their commitment to repeal Article 370. Even in 1998, when they were forced to “keep the contentious issues aside” in their quest for building a coalition- NDA, they kept the promise alive in their manifesto. The BJP assured that they would deliver on it the day they get a majority of their own. The manifesto for the 2014 general elections reiterated it.

In 2014, the BJP not only won a historic mandate of its own but also led its alliance- NDA, to a comfortable majority. The BJP’s performance in J&K was even more spectacular. Garnering almost one-third of the total votes polled, more than both the regional parties put together, BJP won 3 out of 6 seats. Despite such a historic mandate, six months later in the elections to the J&K Assembly, the party chose ambiguity over commitment on the issue of Article 370. To avoid taking an honest position on the issue, they chose to dump their already printed manifesto.

This was the first election ever they fought without a manifesto. Instead, a tame ‘vision document’ was dished out. None of it helped prevent another rout in the Valley. BJP’s security deposit was forfeited on all the 34 seats it contested there. But it impacted the Party in Jammu albeit in pockets. It polled almost one lakh votes fewer than what they polled in Lok Sabha. Vote-share fell from one-third to less than a quarter.

Four seats, where they led with over 25,000 votes in the Lok Sabha polls held barely six months earlier, were lost. What added insult to the injury was that the party lost three of those four seats to the National Conference- a Valley-based party that was routed in the Valley itself.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.