Opinion: Play It Again, Sam...

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his maiden State Visit to the United States, we need to stop being squeamish about things like “Oh he isn’t the first Indian PM to be invited” and so on. For years now, we Indians are best when it comes to denigrating each other that too on a global platform. I still remember Rahul Gandhi tearing an Ordinance in Delhi as Manmohan Singh was walking into the Oval Office. So no one is above board when it comes to errant or deviant behaviour. I am all for questioning Modi’s politics and yes people are obviously entitled to that but you need to cut the man some slack. This for one is not Narendra Modi’s show even though he’s at the centre of it all.

It’s India’s show. It’s showcasing India’s global ascendancy as also its growing influence and impact on the world at large. For that, and that alone, we need to recognize the people who brought us to this point and that includes previous Governments too. Today Narendra Modi represents India and the Indian people. No matter where they are hence includes the Indian Diaspora. He is not a BJP representative attending a State Dinner at the White House.

For the last 30-odd years I’ve been making about five to six trips every year to the United States and I can tell you without an iota of doubt that America has never taken India as seriously as it does today. And it’s more than just geopolitics.

It’s about India's potential as also the Indian capability.

Whether you hate Modi or not, no one has marketed India on a global stage as well as he has and you need that. The India story was either hidden or mutilated when told but that is no longer the case. The visible impact that India has across the world is for everyone to see.

Some may argue that the heaps of praise that Modi has already received from the Musks and the Dalios was bound to happen. Perhaps. But does that add or does it take away from the India Narrative? It only adds.

We need to understand that nations need as much marketing as brands. The legendary Michael Porter even wrote a book about this. The same Porter then founded his consultancy where Rahul Gandhi worked for a while. In this era of nations wanting to woo industry is this such a bad thing? Why would you look down on the effort that Modi is making in this regard? Why would we not want our Prime Minister to be our best brand ambassador and best brand magnet? Why would we not want the India Narrative to be emblazoned across America which is the world’s biggest economy and our biggest trading partner?

There’s always a time when one can be petty and small-minded. Where one can one find fault in every little thing? Where one can continue bashing one’s own country only to appease certain political interests but this is not the time.

As Modi commences his Washington DC trip, it is time for us to celebrate without arrogance, the true arrival of India on the global stage. It’s not about the size of the dinner or the grandeur of the meal but about the optics as well. When photographs of the Arrival Ceremony and the State Dinner are beamed across the world, they will embellish the India Narrative. Equally, it sends out very positive beliefs WITHIN India and for that we should be grateful. I have always believed that we in India are very poor when it comes to marketing and I have said this of the present Government as well. I still remember it was Dr Manmohan Singh’s vision that made us create the INDIA EVERYWHERE campaign at Davos in 2005 and that set India right on top ever since. This is one such moment again albeit 19 years later. Hence a time to reflect as to where we have travelled as a nation; as an economy and as a people.

The visceral hatred for Narendra Modi amongst his political opponents cannot keep colouring every remarkable initiative he undertakes. It needs to stop. That hatred is now flowing into a hatred for what we as India presently stand for: and that is both unfair and dangerous. The haters need to know that it’s not Modi’s business to go to Khan Market every morning looking for the Opposition. He is the elected Prime Minister of India and we need to show some respect and be graceful. When alongside Stars & Stripes, our National Anthem will be played, it will be India’s anthem saluting the Indian spirit and dare I say, India’s place on the high table amongst the comity of nations. We need to gracefully accept and respect that.

