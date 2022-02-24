Russia-Ukraine War: 'Die Has Been Cast,' Explains GD Bakshi Analysing Putin's Confidence

After Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, Major General GD Bakshi (Retd.) stated that this is a repercussion of Russia's demands for a halt to NATO's eastward expansion which was eventually not fulfilled. He further asserted that Russia is very confident and is fully aware of its own actions.

Speaking to Republic, Major General GD Bakshi (Retd.) said, "We would like peace to prevail, but I am afraid that the die has been cast. Russia had its share of angst and feels that they have been pushed for decades now. When it was weak, the then American foreign secretary had assured that there will not be one inch eastward expansion of NATO. Forget about one inch, in four phases, 14 east European countries have become members of NATO."

'Russia is confident': Maj Gen GD Bakshi (Retd.)

"So the fact of the matter is, they have a lot of built-up angst. American President Biden has clearly said that they don't want to fight Russia as there could be unpredictable consequences on trying to take on Russia. Russia is very confident, and that is why they have said this. This is the expression of the military-technical realities and how they have altered," he added.

Earlier in the day, GD Bakshi explained the major reason behind Russia's angst, and stated, "Yesterday we had put out in our Indian Military Review that Donetsk and Luhansk are not the red lines of the Russian state. They have demanded in writing that NATO and the United States should give a written guarantee that Ukraine will not be incorporated into NATO and that no offensive weapons will be put there. When those red lines are not met, he had been threatening that he would attack, and now he has made a declaration of what? Let's not talk on peace, as that is the situation on the ground. Putin has made a clear declaration of war that used to be done in the 19th-20th century. He went on to his national television and announced globally that he is going to attack Ukraine."

India Holds High-level Meetings On Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been holding high-level meetings over the crisis and contingency plans are being put into operation as a part of India's bid for supporting the war-hit country. Further extending its support to Ukraine, India has provided airspace closure followed by activation of alternative evacuation routes. In its second statement after Russian troops started military attacks on Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed that additional Russian-speaking officials have been sent to the Indian embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine. "Our embassy in Ukraine is functional and its advisories should be followed carefully", it said.