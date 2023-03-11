The British Duplicitous Corporation

Two months ago, when the BBC put out that one-sided agenda-laden narrative in the form of a documentary assailing India’s elected Prime Minister, many rushed to BBC’s defense saying that the media must be allowed to do its job. Notwithstanding the fact that the documentary was silent on the role that India’s respected institutions had played in exonerating Narendra Modi not to mention India’s electorate which elected Modi Prime Minister twice.

Those who questioned the BBC were either termed extremists or without a stomach for the truth.

The BBC is nothing but a petty snivelling media organization and has been so for ages. Its carefully calibrated image of being ethical and fair has fallen apart many times. And the Gary Lineker episode is not out of place or out of character. The BBC is very good at preaching yet very poor at practicing what it preaches. The legendary David Attenborough’s episode was taken off live broadcast for its criticism of environmental policies of the British Government. The same Government that keeps proffering liberty and equality whilst condoning one-sided and mercurial agendas.

So where are the liberals today? Where are those soldiers of free speech? Where are those Editors who rush to sign any petition, they can to remain relevant? Where are these people? Hiding in a bunker made of hypocrisy?

The folks in India who constantly stand up for the BBC based on its honesty and fair play must now hang their heads in shame. They are supporters of an organization that has repeatedly taken the pettiest path to shame stalwarts and done so whilst taking public money. The BBC makes it money from a license fee that every UK citizen must pay. What those citizens must ask themselves is, are they paying the BBC for a License to Lie. A License to Manipulate and a License to choke free thought and contrarian opinion.

But then again only those with a conscience ask the right questions. In the days to come, we need to see how many of ‘our’ liberals will wage war against the duplicity of the BBC: therein will lie as assessment both of their character and their purpose.

Suhel Seth is Managing Partner of Cousnelage India. Twitter: @suhelseth.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspectives appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.)