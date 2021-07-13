The Fault Lies In Us...

The author of this article Suhel Seth is a columnist, author, and the Managing Partner of Counselage.

Over the last few months, most of us in our country, have come to the conclusion that there is no Covid: and if there is, nothing will happen to us. This after we’ve seen people lose their loved ones; the supply of oxygen being choked and our general lament over the Government. But the question that begs to be asked is how much are WE responsible for our fate? How much have we violated the sanctity of Covid appropriate behavior and how long will we tempt fate and that too, repeatedly?

In many ways, we never learn from our mistakes: our belief is that whatever will be, will be preordained, little recognizing the damage we are causing to the nation we live in and the communities around us. While we keep talking about the economic compulsions of opening up the economy, we never marry that with the recognition that safety is and will remain paramount until the last person has been vaccinated and even then we can’t take the chances given the mutations of the virus.

Many States, in the recent few weeks, have thrown caution to the winds citing the economy as a critical reason for opening up without any safeguards in place. The Prime Minister is right: this kind of behavior is not just callous but in many ways will guarantee a third wave which may be even more hash and fatal than the earlier two waves were. It is easy to blame the Government for all the ills that befall us. But don’t we have a role to play? How difficult is it to wear a mask or maintain social distancing or practice basic hygiene? The Prime Minister cannot come and mask everyone and wash your hands. For some strange reason, we believe it is not within our ken to do this.

And our behavior, at most times, has been found wanting: from vaccine hesitancy to the doubting Thomases’ to the blatant violations of social distancing: we as a citizenry have let the country down more than we can imagine. Often people talk about fiscal penalties: but does that suffice? Does the virus fall subservient to a fine? It is not about which religious festival you blame or which Government you hold accountable? The time has come for us to re-evaluate our responsibilities within the times of this pandemic. It has been cruel and devastating and it is not going away in a hurry.

As past of our flagrant behavior, we have witnessed attacks by some of our frontline healthcare workers: nothing can be more shameful or despicable than this. These are the very people who have, and continue to, risk everything they have: from family to life only to provide us with medical care, and yet there are some who believe violence is the panacea for all they think fit.

My belief is that the time has come for us to pause and think of where we are going wrong as citizens: when the pandemic began, and more recently during the second wave, the spirit of India came alive. Ordinary Indians did everything they could to help their fellow countrywomen and men.

This is the spirit of India.

And this is what will keep us alive. And from harm’s way. But then there is a role for each one of us to play. And it is not earth-shattering. It requires resolve and responsibility and both these need to be the key pillars as we move forward bracing ourselves for the future course that this pandemic will take.

We owe this responsibility not just to our families but to the country at large. There can be no else to blame for such basic follies any longer. The health infrastructure of our country is a legacy issue and has been overwhelmed: we need to bear that in mind when we next attempt to break Covid protocol. We also need to remember that while getting back the economy on track is critical, what is even more critical is preventing people from losing their lives. Governments will do what they are supposed to do.

But are WE doing our bit to control this scourge? That is the question we need to ask ourselves the next time we step out. That is the question that must seize our conscience. Because that will tell you of the kind of human being AND the kind of citizen you are.

