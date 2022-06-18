The Power of Being

Life is a series of journeys that continue to flow like a never-ending river. Some of these journeys are meant for materialistic gains which do give us a short-lived sense of satisfaction but unfortunately we find ourselves nowhere.

Some journeys are made for fulfillment of our needs, which are a must for our survival in this world. But above all, some journeys are taken up in the search for truth. The journey to the 'self' walks us through the world and leads to the ultimate truth that liberates us from all the journeys. We create an intimate relationship with our true self.

As we develop our inner being, we not only become valuable to ourselves but also to those around us because we are now more in touch with who we really are.

Each one of us has a thirst and is in search of knowledge. Truth unfolds when the knowledge gained from education, academic qualifications, thoughts, deeds and society is offered in spirituality. In the center of the circuit, Guru firmly stands like a pivot. In the presence of a Guru, one's thought becomes auspicious and can transform life. Spirituality has the power to purify the revolutionary vibrations emitting from the thoughts that come to the mind every day.

All that I have gained from my spiritual journey, I now surrender it to the world with an aim to work for the expansion and elevation of human values and society. I welcome you all on this beautiful eternal journey. I stand as the medium through which you can witness the memorable event of the exchange of dialogues between the Soul and the Supreme Soul and move closer towards nature which is simple, clear, steady, and eternal.

Walk the path of spirituality and meditation and you will realise that it has so much to offer. Being in the world yet free, you will find yourself in a vast space that gives you the liberty to spread your wings to witness and float into the space of eternal freedom.

Religion is not bondage. Religion is action and the willingness to perform that action comes from good deeds and not from your abilities.

Your Guru is waiting for you. The journey is long.... let us begin now!