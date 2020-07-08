Blocking Kulbhushan Jadhav's Review 'Pakistan-China's Jugalbandi; Need Another ICJ Dose'

Reacting to Pakistan's claims in an obvious attempt to block Kulbhushan Jadhav's review petition against his sham conviction and death sentence, activist Sushil Pandit on Wednesday slammed the Imran Khan-led country for its attempts to rake up the issue to keep India on the edge amid tensions with China. Calling it a 'jugalbandi', Sushil Pandit stated that deliberate attempts were being made to use the issue as a 'pressure point' to extract maximum mileage from it. He also stated that Pakistan, given the repeat offender that it was, was looking for another 'dose' at the ICJ.

"This is primarily to use Kulbhushan Jadhav as a pressure point. They want to keep India on the edge. This is China and Pakistan's jugalbandi. China and Pakistan want to keep India under pressure, they keep raking these issues up. Pakistan wants maximum mileage out of the issue," he said. "Their criminal justice system has no credibility. Their political leadership, their systems, their judiciary has no credibility. They have been rapped by the ICJ for their conduct and diplomacy. They have been a repeat offender and they are asking for another dose. We are most likely to approach ICJ again," added Sushil Pandit.

Pakistan Blocks Kulbhushan Jadhav's Review Plea

In a massive development in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan on Wednesday blocked the Indian national's review petition, claiming that Jadhav had 'refused' to file a petition for reconsideration. Pakistan’s Additional Attorney General and DG South Asia and Saarc Zahid Hafiz Chaudry addressed an 'important presser' on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s matter and unbelievably claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a petition and instead preferred to follow up on his mercy plea.

As per Pakistan, on June 17, 2020, "Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review & reconsideration of his sentence & conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review & reconsideration of his sentence & conviction. He instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition. Pakistan has offered second consular access to him."

This comes months after the International Court of Justice, by a vote of 15-1, had upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. The world court had ordered Islamabad to carry out an effective "review and reconsideration" of his conviction.

