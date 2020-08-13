KASHMIR: A Year Of Hits, Misses, And The Unification

AYODHYA overshadowed an equally important milestone on August 5 last week: the abrogation of Article 370 and Section 35-A from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into the two union territories – J&K and Ladakh. It can be nobody’s case that the troubled territory has turned overnight into the heaven as it has been portrayed in the Mughal poetry and 1970s Bollywood. But the decision would go down in history books as one of the legacy achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented deftly by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Before we look at the hits and misses of last one year, with some crystal ball gazing on where things go from here, a bit of history for perspective. It is one happenstance of history that both Sardar Patel and Babasaheb Ambedkar – architects of unification of India’s states, and of the constitution, respectively – had nothing to do with Article 370! A product of the understanding reached between Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah, it was ultimately drafted by Gopalaswami Ayyangar, a former Diwan under the last Dogra ruler of Kashmir, Hari Singh, and a minister without portfolio in the Nehru cabinet.

Cut to the Valentine’s Day Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019. One of the most horrendous moments in Kashmir’s history of terrorism, the attack also came just as India was heading into a general elections cycle. True to the Churchillian adage ‘never let a good crisis go to waste’ the Modi government immediately set in motion a series of events that culminated with the momentous August 5 decision. On the day of the Balakot air strike, a fortnight after Pulwama to avenge it, the Modi government banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Kashmir, under the UAPA terror law. In many ways, if the abrogated Article 370 was the fountainhead of separatism in the valley, Jamaat was its sustaining force. Politically involved till 1987, it morphed into a radical Wahabi socio-religious organization providing much of the cadres, over ground workers, terrorists, and most importantly the ideological basis for what has become the bloodiest insurgency in independent India’s history.

Second, the arrests of top separatists like Yasin Malik and Asiya Andrabi sent a strong message to their foot soldiers that their patrons would not be there to provide indulgence and protection. Even the old political leadership – the Abdullahs, Muftis included – had some symbiotic relationship with the “made for cameras” stone pelting industry, which has come to an end last one year. Connected with this was the clamp down on what is known as Kashmir’s ‘conflict industry’, well-oiled by funds and grants from sources as wide as Pakistan’s ISI to Wahabi channels from the middle east to the western philanthropies ranging from the Ford Foundation to Amnesty International.

Third, the practice of allowing mass participation of civilians in burials of terrorists was disallowed. Meant to provide a liberal façade, the events almost always led to hysterical outpouring of anti-India sentiment and became recruiting grounds for Pakistan to mint young terrorists. Often the burials would culminate with clashes between mourners and security forces leading to civilian deaths. Now, the last rites of terrorists happen strictly in the presence of family and a magistrate, and the graves are left unmarked. This is reflecting in the reduced number of civilian deaths, from averaging between 200 to 300 earlier to less than a score this year – that too mostly killed by terrorists either on suspicion of being informants, or, for participating in the grassroots democracy that the government has worked to revive. It is not a coincidence that last week has seen a spurt in the killings of panchayat leaders, most of them associated with the BJP. The 2018 village panchayat elections, and the 2019 Block Development Council (BDC) elections – howsoever limited by franchise – did prove the Centre’s will to keep the political process alive. Srinagar Municipal Corporation elections, and the city getting a Mayor after almost a decade underscored that intent.

Fourth, last one year has seen the undoing of the Hurriyat leadership. The cloak-and-dagger in the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) – the umbrella organization of separatism in Kashmir – had been on since 2003, when its patriarch separated to have his own faction. The game came to a head with the ouster of Syed Ali Shah Geelani last month. An audio resignation in his own voice blamed it on rusting corruption that had crept into the body. Make no mistake. Irrespective of the role of Pakistan’s ISI in the development, it is a marker of disillusionment setting in so far as separatists are concerned and should enthuse the pro-India segment of the Kashmiri population.

This brings me to the misses and some botch-ups that could have been avoided. For one, the choice of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and the Chief Secretary (CS) proved to be a non-starter for their lack of understanding of the complexities of the territory and its people. The duo – GC Murmu and BVR Subramaniam – complicated things further with their ego clash and turf war. The babudom down the line got divided into camps, and conflicting messages at the district level meant governance came to a grinding halt. Thankfully, one appointment stands corrected, and second might follow.

Two, all feedback suggests that the absence of political leadership turned J&K into a smug bureaucratic state bordering on insensitive to people’s needs through the year. The fact that one of the first decisions of the new LG Manoj Sinha was to appoint 100 temporary nurses in the main public hospital in Srinagar to tide over staffing issues in the midst of the COVID crisis shows where things stood so far as basic governance is concerned. Last winter saw the first snow not being removed, and power supply not restored, for over a week, even in posh areas of Srinagar with the civil bureaucracy slow to respond in the absence of political pressure. The centre is partly to blame for this. With no clarity even after a year on which State or Union Territory cadre they belong to, confusion and consequent lack of motivation plagues the civil servants in Jammu and Kashmir. This issue needs to be addressed at the earliest. The LG has a set of advisors drawn from the bureaucracy - IAS or IPS – with no public connect. This needs replaced with civilian hands with some political understanding.

This brings me to the most important part of where things go from here. From the Prime Minister downwards, the Modi government is on record about intent to restore statehood to J&K. But before that a political template must be readied. The experiment with Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari is a non-starter, unless it is an intended red herring. With Sajad Lone not trusted by a section of Delhi establishment, and Shah Faesal announcing end of his short flirting with politics, things are back to square one on political choices that people of Kashmir would have. The intention to replace the old, rusted, and mistrusted political families with a new crop of leaders is still an experiment in the making. This aspect needs more focused thinking on the part of both PMO and the NSA led National Security Council Secretariat.

The botch-up of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation shows clear lack of a long-term plan. If Jammu and Srinagar are to be made smart cities, this kind of messing around is best avoided. The Rambagh flyover in Srinagar took five years in the making. For a ‘heaven on earth’ capital tag, Srinagar looks too third world on first visit. To paraphrase a phrase, development not only needs to be done, but should also be seen to be done. To be fair to the centre, an early onset of winter last year, followed by the COVID crisis has not given the time that was needed to set the ball rolling on all the plans that the Modi government has had. Lastly, why is Hurriyat still not banned? That one act would send an unequivocal message to the pro-India segment that Delhi means business like never in the past.