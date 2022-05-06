As Republic turns 5, fears stand no chance & faith prevails.

When we started off from a garage five years to this day, it was an experiment for each one of us in many forms... A paradigm shift in careers of everyone...an altogether new trajectory into the unknown. However, all the fears stood no chance as faith prevailed under the leadership of Arnab Goswami.

And five years down the line, every one of us is richer. Richer by experience; richer in terms of growth; possessing a sense of having been part of a journey where we were able to make a significant impact.

As Republic turns 5, the disruption is all too visible. News is more information game now than before Republic happened. We have pushed entertainment to the side on other networks. News is more relentless. Legacy brands have copied our fonts; mirrored our colour schemes; changed their breaking grids...If imitation is the best form of flattery, we are right there to accept the bows howsoever grudgingly.

Equal opportunity, wide reach, vaulting ambition to attain new heights, relentless pursuit of goals, speed and scale; tenacity to double down when hounded. Republic is all that you associate with an aspirational new INDIA, that is Bharat.

What has been achieved in five years has taken decades for some legacy brands. And this is just the beginning! Only the foundation has been completed. The next wave is ahead of us. The game has just begun as Arnab would say.

Abhishek Kapoor is Republic’s Senior Executive Editor