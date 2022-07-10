Blasphemy – How India Needs To Avoid A Pakistani Disaster

A mob shouted “Sar Tan Se Juda” as a soldier beheaded Haqiqat Rai – all of 15-yrs – for having blasphemed Islam. This was sometime in the 18th century. Long after emperor Aurangzeb was dead. But long before the advent of the RSS or the VHP, this was under a Muslim governor in Lahore, so the blame cannot be put at the doors of a resurgent right-wing movement as it is done sometimes in the present. The folklore of Haqiqat Rai still lives on in parts of Punjab and North India. The Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminus in Delhi is named after him.

Come to the early 20th century, the episodes of Arya Samaj head Swami Shradhanand, and one of the followers of the sect, Mahashay Rajpal, is anecdotal of the grassroots support for blasphemy as an idea in Islam.

Swami Shraddhanand was reverse proselytizing with his Shuddhi movement in the 1920s, bringing those who had converted to Islam or Christianity back to the Hindu fold, which was not a crime under law, as it is not now. In the case of Rajpal, he brought out a book in 1923 on the prophet of Islam –reacting much like Nupur Sharma – to a provocation in the form of a book that showed lord Krishna in poor light. In the light of some comments made by the Supreme Court of India in the Nupur Sharma petition, it would be anecdotal to quote from the Lahore High Court verdict which acquitted Rajpal. Justice Duleep Singh said, “whether a man has committed a wrong would not be decided by what one community desires.“

Swami Shradhanand was killed at his Chandni Chowk home in Delhi in December 1926 by one named Abdul Rashid who came on the pretext of meeting him to discuss philosophy. It is possible that the swami used words against other religions, much like missionaries from other faiths do. Rajpal was assassinated by a 19-yrs old carpenter Ilmuddin in 1927. What is relevant for our discussion is the kind of mass support the two killers received.

When Rashid was hanged following a death penalty verdict, people came out in lakhs across the streets of Delhi to participate in his last rites according to a Times of India report of that time. Overnight prayers were held in Deoband seminary and Quran was recited five times over to pray for his soul.

In the case of the assassin of Rajpal, the support came right from the top of the community leadership, with Mohammed Ali Jinnah contesting his case, and Allama Iqbal guiding the legal campaign. Remember, this was more than a decade before the Pakistan Resolution of the Muslim League, and both Iqbal and Jinnah were still seen through the prism of secularism by our freedom leadership.

This was not the end of it. After Ilmuddin was hanged and buried inside Mianwali jail in Lahore, Iqbal launched yet another campaign to get his body out, and when the last rites were performed a great mass of humanity participated in the final journey, and Ilmuddin’s tomb became a place for pilgrimage in that part of the world.

Cut to modern times, and we saw how a top Pakistani politician Salman Taseer got killed by one of his bodyguards on the same issue of blasphemy sometime in 2011. The accused Mohammed Qadri too was hanged following a death penalty by a Pakistani court, and like in the case of Ilmuddin, his tomb has become a shrine thronged by hundreds of thousands every year in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

It is then not a coincidence that the links of Udaipur killers go back to our neighbour Pakistan, and a radical outfit Dawat-e-Islami, which was set up in 1980 in the backdrop of the Islamization of general Zia-UL-Haq. Not a coincidence again that Pakistan itself adopted blasphemy laws in 1986, in the Zia Era. From the killing of Taseer to the flogging to death of a Sri Lankan national in 2021 in Sialkot, blasphemy has become a serious threat to the very fabric of society there.

Pakistan is a failed nation-building experiment in good measure because of the vice-like grip that theocracy got over the state early on. A situation has emerged where the Pakistani ruling elite only has a transactional relationship with their motherland. A good number of top generals migrate to foreign shores on retirement after enjoying all perks and power and privileges in their working lives. By one account as many as 40% of Pakistani ministers, bureaucrats, members of legislatures, top judges and lawyers hold dual passports. It's a shame, and no one in India should be starry-eyed about the next-door disaster.

The BJP and the Modi government’s response to the Nupur Sharma remark clearly underscore India’s commitment to a religion-neutral state, provocation notwithstanding, the comments betrayed a lack of restraint and no arm of the Indian state, including the judiciary, has condoned them. This needs further strengthened if India must come together and hold. There can be no excuse or indulgence with episodes like that of Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan, or Shambhu Lal Regar.

The provocations during the Hanuman Jayanti processions in the month of May were highly irresponsible and do not help the cause of a united India at peace with itself. The Hindu right-wing leadership must come together to ensure India provides a model of civic as well as cultural nationalism. It took someone of the standing of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to put a halt to the mushrooming of Temple disputes across the country.

A modus vivendi where real or perceived historical wrongs are sorted between the communities is the need of the hour. A truth and reconciliation body, which works with integrity on this as a national project is an option worth exploring at the soonest, also important is to tighten the implementation of rules related to hurting sentiments. Police and judiciary must follow them without fear or favour.

Post the Udaipur beheading, not a single Muslim friend of mine has condoned the incident. All of them are aghast. Many are concerned at the turn of events. Why for example the maximum number of Islamic state volunteers from India to Afghanistan and Iraq gone from the state of Kerala? A state with one of the best human development indices in the country cutting across communities. This is something that should be given serious thought. Blasphemy is not the law in India, and neither will it ever be.

'Sar tan se juda' cannot be the mass reaction next time an intemperate comment gets made. The courts of India would decide this time and every time. This is no occasion to dissect the influence of Wahhabism or Deoband. Incidentally, all accused of the Udaipur and Amravati killings come from the Sufi Barelvi strain practised by the majority of the community in India.

I have no locus. It has come from within the community. To impress upon the young minds that India is a different nation. We are a multi-faith, multicultural society with cultural roots going back at least five millennia. Every religion has a spiritual core, layered with a veneer of culture and tradition specific to the region of practice. Prophet Mohammed is part of that spiritual core of Islam, even as culture and traditions vary from the sands of Arabia to the islands of Indonesia.

That is the reason why there is more in common between the Hindus and Muslims of Tamil Nadu than between the Muslims of Kerala and Kashmir. Can the curricula of madrasas change to reflect this? Teachings have to reflect that diversity is integral to this land, and that includes a diversity of faiths and beliefs. The developments post-Nupur Sharma comments and the Udaipur and Amravati killings provide a big opportunity to turn the tide. The answer must come from within. As I said I have no locus, but I am sure that the rest of India will share the responsibility. As it should.