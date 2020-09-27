In Prime Minister's UNGA Address Coming Of Age Of Indian Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Saturday, was a coming of age moment for Indian diplomacy. Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the global body, it reflected the directness and candour with which India can make itself heard in the comity of nations. Coming as it did in the midst of a raging pandemic, and a serious border situation with China in Ladakh, the speech heralds a tectonic shift in India's rules of engagement with the world. I would say even for the Prime Minister it was an evolutionary curve, compared to his first UNGA address in 2014. But more of it later.

The fact that his Saturday speech got approval from critics like Brahma Chellaney underscores the point I am making. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Modi did well to warn today that, without fundamental reforms, the UN risks becoming irrelevant." The PM cut to the chase from the word go. Let me quote some parts before coming to the analysis. "The whole world is fighting the global pandemic of Corona for the last 8-9 months. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?" Scathing, blunt, and in-your-face!

And this: "One could say that we have successfully avoided a third world war, but we cannot deny that there have been several wars and many civil wars. Several terrorist attacks shook the world and there have been bloodsheds. Were the efforts of the United Nations sufficient during those times or are these efforts adequate even today?" Had it been a parliament hall would have reverberated with cries of Shame!

When was the last time we heard an Indian leader speak with this directness? Syed Akbaruddin, head of India's Permanent Mission at the UN till recently, had this to say on his Twitter TL: "Reform of UN is ‘the need of the hour. PM Narendra Modi's statement was the most forthright & vigorous advocacy for change by an Indian leader at the UN forum."

While India has been batting for long for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council (UNSC), the choice of words this time was more in the nature of a right that can no longer be denied, rather than a deserved reward that was at the mercy of an outdated global order. Modi conveyed India's restlessness, even annoyance, at the pace of decision making at the UN with a rebuke that would hopefully hit where it hurts in the organization's bureaucracy. "How long would a country have to wait particularly when the changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world?"

In 2014 also, when Modi took to the world stage for the first time, he had broached the issue of India's permanent membership of the UNSC. "One nation or one group of nations can't decide the flow of the world. Pragmatic partnerships are needed. UNSC needs reform. Making it more democratic is an imperative. An organization which reflects the realities of the 20th century cannot work in the 21st century. If it does not change, it might become irrelevant." Juxtaposed with 2020, there was certain diffidence in 2014 as the words fell short of staking India's claim, while definitely alluding to it in a roundabout manner.

India's present Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti had this to say on the PM's address: "The vision outlined by Prime Minister in his address for our engagement with the United Nations in the COVID and post-COVID scenario, including his call for reformed multilateralism, has set out our priorities and provided the context for our stint in the UN Security Council."

Even on other issues — climate change, SDGs, Terror, Poverty, Human Rights, Middle East, SAARC, South East Asia — the 2014 address tried to be everything to everyone. On Pakistan for example, while offering the hand of friendship and cooperation, PM had mentioned Kashmir and Pakistan together in the context of floods that year. Wasn't it avoidable? So between the 2014 and 2020 speeches of Modi, you get a picture of a leader who has got a full grasp of world affairs and is confident of some plain speaking now.

In his recently out book on foreign policy, 'The India Way,' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar quotes Albert Einstein on the definition of insanity, which the famous scientist explained as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Jaishankar used the quote to contextualize changes in India's rules of engagement with the rest of the world that are taking place. Going by the Saturday address of the Prime Minister, our foreign policy is sure on road to an India centric sanity.