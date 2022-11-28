Indian, Indonesian Ulema To Deliberate On Tolerant, Syncretic Islam

IN what could send a diplomatic message to the Islamic world, the largest Muslim nation Indonesia is collaborating with the world’s third-largest Muslim nation India to chart a roadmap for a vision of Islam that should be a source of peace and harmony instead of a source for conflict in the world. Blessed by the respective establishments, the initiative would see the coming together of Ulema from the two nations in New Delhi on November 29 to deliberate on how to arrive at that roadmap.

The brainchild of Indonesia’s top minister Dr Mohammad Mahfud, who also acts as the country’s National Security Advisor (NSA), and shepherded by his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, the daylong event would see senior most Islamic clergy from both nations confabulate on commonalities, continuity, and change in Islam with a focus on radicalization, disinformation, and propaganda. “The idea is to do some constructive work on these linkages and to develop and nurture that in future,” informed a top source.

On the Indian side, the participants would include the Jamiat-e-ulema-e-Hind, Markazi Ahl-I-Hadith, Muslim Students Organization, Shahi Asafi Mosque (Lucknow), and some Bohra community representatives among others. Mahfud is leading a 24-member delegation of ulema and high officials who would put across their world view on the subject. The event is coordinated by the India Islamic Cultural Centre and would see both Doval and Mahfud speak twice during the opening and closing sessions.

India has a similar diplomatic dialogue with other Muslim nations like the United Arab Emirates for example, but Indonesia being a multi-ethnic, multicultural, multifaith constitutional democracy just like us, and facing similar issues when it comes to some regressive influences, we thought this dialogue would be a good idea, said the source. There’s going to be one full session on how to counter malign influences of radicalization and extremism in India and Indonesia. “Both the nations have had more than a millennium-old non-Arab practice of Islam which evolved very syncretic ethos rooted in respective local cultures influenced by Hinduism. That syncretism and consequent harmony-oriented worldview needs to be strengthened. This is a step in that direction,” the source added. Post the meet, a joint statement would be issued which is expected to emphasize on issues like unity in diversity, rule of law, multilingual, multifaith and multireligious coexistence for the world. Both sides intend to institutionalize the dialogue and broad base it with involvement of civil society groups going forward.