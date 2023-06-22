Modi's America Moment Is India's Tide Of Fortune

BACK in 2006, the world was still unipolar with America as the globocop, the Afghanistan war was at its peak, Osama Bin Laden was still hiding in the mountains of Tora Bora (had not sneaked into Abbottabad yet), and climate change was still about penguin jokes despite the Al Gore documentary 'An Inconvenient Truth.' I was spending some time on an American campus.

That spring, Hu Jintao was visiting the United States. Did you ask who? Well, that was the exact same joke in the American press. It went like this: White House staffer tells President George W Bush Hu is coming. Dubya responds: How do I know who is coming? It's your job to tell me! "Exactly, president, Hu is coming!" If you got the drift, the butt was equally on the American president, who was the Trump of that era for the American liberal press.

Hu Jintao was on his first woo-America visit having taken over as president of China in 2003. He landed in Seattle and engaged with the Silicon Valley brass, from where he hopped on to Los Angeles for an evening with the who’s who of Hollywood. From the West Coast, Hu flew to New York and spent time hawking China to the Wall Street, before reaching Washington DC for a day of government engagement. It was not just the American press that lampooned the Chinese leader. The White House bloopers ranged from a Falun Gong activist gatecrashing the reception and heckling Hu, to the announcer confusing the official name of China with that of Taiwan! Hu pocketed the humiliation and bought more time from the West as China built on its money muscle. There’s this anecdote quoted by India’s former foreign secretary and China hand Vijay Gokhale in his book ‘After Tiananmen’: One of Hu’s close advisors coined a slogan peaceful rise to justify China’s new place in the world. Hu realized that China still could not afford to frontally challenge the Americans until it had a more powerful economy and a stronger military. Consequently, going back to Deng’s bide your time strategy, the slogan was replaced by peaceful development.

(George W. Bush hosts Hu Jintao at the Oval Office | April 20, 2006 | Image: The White House)

The contrast could not have been starker with the ongoing state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States. In 2006, two-way goods and services trade between the USA and China stood at over USD 350 billion. The figure stands at USD 190 billion with India today. The difference between no state dinner at 350 billion vs a red carpet complete with ceremonials at less than 200 billion I guess is the decline of America as the sole superpower, belligerent China dropping its gloves, and India's parallel appearance as a global solution provider within the framework of an open democratic society.

First, the geopolitics of why this American indulgence with India. One, the US might be pulling out all stops to woo India on the side of the West in its standoff with Russia. The fact that PM Modi mentioned ‘India is not neutral, but in fact on the side of peace’ in his WSJ interview, is an acknowledgement of us being seen as little standoffish in the Europe war. Two, the Europe war has brought China and Russia into a kind of close embrace that does no good to anyone. The unimaginative pursuit to punish Putin has landed him in the lap of Xi, adding to the Chinese leverage in the region. While refusing to acknowledge the blunder, America at least salvages the situation if India is on their side. Or at least less neutral. Three, and as a corollary to second, the optics in DC help America put a finger in the eye of Beijing, both in military and economic terms. Last month has seen two episodes, one each on air and on the high seas, where the Chinese military obstructed American aircraft and vessel movement in international territory. After some posturing in the backdrop of the spy balloon incident, the Americans were seen calling for a truce. The last six months have seen Olaf Scholz of Germany, Emanuel Macron of France, and Ursula Von Der Leyen of the European Union troop down to Beijing with different objectives in mind, and mostly unsatisfactory results. China clearly is no more the Kung Fu panda that could be indulged with. It's more like an uncontrollable dragon breathing fire. As that Americanism goes, there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch. The Americans obviously expect India to reciprocate the indulgence.

(PM Modi greets Indian diaspora at Washington DC during his state visit | June 21, 2023 | Image: Narendra Modi's Twitter)

Prime Minister Modi is in Washington DC in this backdrop of global tensions and expectations. PM has by his side a team of the sharpest advisors that India has had on geostrategy in recent memory – External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In the last nine years of the Modi government, India has carried out impactful, long-term structural reforms in governance that have brought us from the ignominious category of fragile-5 to not only top-5 in the present but also potentially the big-3 in a not-so-far future. From pandemic management to cleaning up the banking system, from social security for the poor to big ticket GST-like tax reforms, from inflation management to shepherding enterprise, from opening insurance to defence to FDI, it has been a period of some deep cleaning that puts India up there on the radar of business and economic decision-makers. India's inflation management has been ahead of the curve and contributed to the overall stabilization of the global economic scene. Prime Minister sees the next 25 years as the Amrit Kaal of India, a period of growth and consolidation that is going to make India a developed country by 2047 – our centenary of independence. Obviously, there’s a plan.

And yet, as another Americanism goes, something gotta give. The Modi team has travelled to DC with a bagful of business deals and long-term opportunities. The question is are they enticement enough? Let me turn it on its head. If the United States has to share its cutting-edge technology from jet engines to space to semiconductors, what does it get in return? If they keep CAATSA in abeyance, if they look the other way as we buy Russian oil, these are some of the questions which might get asked. Have we done enough to infuse the kind of mercantilism that’s needed in a society to make the most of the shifting tide of geopolitics? As Brutus said in Julius Caesar: “There is a tide in the affairs of men, which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.” If Team Modi can take the tide at the flood without getting distracted by the ceremonial pageantry in DC, India’s fortune is well nigh here.

PS: While the press was having fun, two US Air Force Colonels sitting next to my workstation on the campus I was in, would talk with lots of apprehension at the direction China was moving in. Through their conversations, I could sense the kind of potentially dangerous military adversary China could become with the kind of money muscle it was gaining back then. The incorrigible American press repeated those jokes with Xi during his first visit to the US in 2013. But all that has evaporated. China is a designated threat in State Department strategy papers, and the Thucydides trap that America finds itself in might end up in a military conflict with consequences for the rest of the world if not managed well. All the more reason for India to be the balancer that the world needs.